Three days after setting a single-day high with 44 new cases, Vermilion County topped it — by 35.
The county reported 79 new cases Tuesday, more than twice the daily total of Champaign County, as its seven-day positivity rate climbed from 9.6 to 10.5 percent.
Of 228 cases classified as active, eight Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The new cases ranged in age from an infant to a resident in their 90s and pushed the county’s total to 914:
- One infant
- One toddler
- Four pre-schoolers
- Nine grade school-aged children
- 10 teens
- Nine in their 20s
- Nine in their 30s
- 11 in their 40s
- 11 in their 50s
- Seven in their 60s
- Six in their 70s
- One in their 90s
Twenty-five of the new cases are family-related to new or to previously reported positive cases, Toole said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.6%
Of 5,853 new tests, 35 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.6 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.6 percent) remained unchanged for the second straight day. The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by four, to two.
Active cases were down 11, two 364. Recovered cases were up 46, to 4,651.
The county’s pandemic totals: 567,016 tests, 5,038 confirmed cases and 24 fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 186 active (down 20 from Monday), 2,380 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 41 active (up two from Monday), 473 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (down two from Monday), 474 total (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (up nine from Monday), 360 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (down one from Monday), 185 total (one case removed)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (up one from Monday), 346 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (up four from Monday), 68 total (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (unchanged from Monday), 322 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down one from Monday), 129 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (down two from Monday), 100 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (unchanged from Monday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (up one from Monday), 38 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (up one from Monday), 17 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
UI: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent Tuesday after 11,142 new tests produced 48 new cases.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,245 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,527 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Six new cases, 357 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by six Tuesday, to 357.
The new cases involve:
- A woman in her 30s
- A man in his 30s
- Two women in their 50s
- One woman in her 60s
- A man in his 80s
FORD COUNTY: Three new cases, 172 total
Ford County reported three new positive tests Tuesday, giving it 24 active cases and 172 total (108 classified as confirmed, 64 as probable).
Two residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the county health department.
Of the 172 cases, 30 involve residents in the 20-to-29 age group, with 24 in both the 30-39 and 40-49 brackets.
STATE: 49,513 tests, 1,617 cases, 32 deaths
The statewide seven-day positivity rate held at 3.4 percent Tuesday when 1,617 of 49,513 tests came back positive.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday also reported 32 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 2 males 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Schuyler County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100-plus
Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,673 people hospitalized, 384 patients in ICU beds and 159 patients on ventilators.
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,974,469 tests, 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths.
IDPH: ‘Potential that people could become co-infected with both flu and COVID-19'
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
State officials on Tuesday urged Illinoisans to get their seasonal flu vaccinations as a way to conserve medical resources for COVID-19 patients.
“There is the potential that people could become co-infected with both flu and COVID-19,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Although a COVID-19 vaccine is still being developed and tested, we do have a vaccine to combat this season’s anticipated flu viruses.
“I want to challenge everyone to roll their #SleeveUp and show us you that you’ve received your flu shot and are committed to protect those around you.”
Although the seasonal flu is significantly less lethal than COVID-19, many of the initial symptoms of both illnesses are similar — coughs, fevers, chills and shortness of breath.
Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated for the flu, IDPH said, can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. That, in turn, would help reduce the burden on the state’s medical system and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.
According to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate from seasonal flu during the 2017-18 flu season was less than 0.2 percent.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has already killed more than 200,000 Americans, the deadliest flu year since 2010, which occurred in 2017-18, claimed 61,000 lives, according to preliminary estimates from the CDC.