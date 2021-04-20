For the second time this pandemic, a Champaign County resident over 100 has died after contracting COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Tuesday.
The death is the county's 141st and third this month involving a resident who tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, of 4,644 new tests, 55 came back positive Tuesday in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 19,827.
Active cases held at 442. Hospitalizations were down by two, to 11.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 118 active (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 86 active (down 7)
- 61801/Urbana: 55 active (up 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 44 active (up 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (down 6)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 active (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down 2)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (down 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down 1)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,919 cases (up 225)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,080 cases (up 7)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,437 cases (up 5)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,051 cases (up 4)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,711 cases (up 5)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,302 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,289 cases (up 9)
- 70.01 to 80: 564 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 310 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,213,271 tests
- 19,827 confirmed cases
- 442 active cases
- 19,245 recovered cases
- 141 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 442 active close contacts in quarantine
- 26,767 close contacts quarantined
- 3,203 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity remained unchanged Tuesday — 3.9 percent — after new data from April 17 (891 tests, 36 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.5 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt County: 1.7 percent (+0.3)
- Moultrie County: 2.3 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 2.3 percent (-0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.9 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 4.0 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt County: 5.0 percent (—)
- Ford County: 9.0 percent (+1.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
VERMILION COUNTY: 3 fatalities, 18 new cases
Two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s became the 129th, 130th and 131st Vermilion County residents to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials reported Tuesday.
"Our sympathies go out to their families and friends," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The county also reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 9,039. With 12 residents released from isolation, Vermilion's active case count stands at 82.
Five COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Three residents in their 70s
- Three in their 50s
- One in their 40s
- Five in their 30s
- Three in their 20s
- Two teens
- One grade-school-aged child
UI CAMPUS: 20 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.12%
Twenty new cases emerged from 6,616 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.12 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,616.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 70 positive tests — 44 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, 10 grad students and eight classified as "other."