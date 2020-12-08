With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Champaign County is suspending all jury trials through the end of February 2021.
Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Karle Koritz said the decision was made "in the best interest of the public health" after consulting with Champaign County judges.
There are currently 100 inmates being held at the county's satellite jail on South Lierman Ave. and another 54 at the downtown jail, the majority of whom are being held on felonies.
Last month, Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas O'Shaughnessy announced a pause on jury trials through the end of January 2021.
VERMILION COUNTY: Death toll now at 48; 40 residents hospitalized
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s became the 47th and 48th Vermilion County residents to lose their life to COVID-19, local health Administrator Doug Toole said Tuesday.
“Our hearts go out to their friends and family,” said Toole, who also reported 40 COVID-positive county residents hospitalized — six more than on Monday.
The number of confirmed cases In the county rose by 78 Tuesday, to 3,833.
With 92 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 316 active cases.
- How Tuesday’s new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Five in their 80s
- Seven in their 70s
- 11 in their 60s
- 14 in their 50s
- Nine in their 40s
- 11 in their 30s
- 13 in their 20s
- Six teens
- One grade-school child
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops — from 12.2 to 11.9 percent
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate was up slightly again on Tuesday — from 7.9 to 8.0 percent — but remains second-lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
The lowest, for the fourth straight day? Piatt County, now at 7.3 percent — up from 7.1 a day earlier.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rate for the region as a whole fell Tuesday, from 12.2 to 11.9 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Dec. 5).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.9 percent, down from 6.4 overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 25.7 percent (-1.8)
- Cumberland: 21.2 percent (+1.1)
- Clay: 21.0 percent (-0.4)
- Effingham: 20.7 percent (+0.6)
- Shelby: 18.7 percent (-2.6)
- Lawrence: 17.3 percent (-1.9)
- Jasper: 15.8 percent (—)
- Douglas: 14.1 percent (-0.7)
- Iroquois: 14.1 percent (-0.7)
- Moultrie: 13.4 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 13.3 percent (+0.4)
- Vermilion: 13.2 percent (-0.6)
- Edgar: 12.8 percent (+0.2)
- Richland: 12.6 percent (-1.8)
- Crawford: 11.4 percent (+0.3)
- Ford: 9.6 percent (-0.3)
- Coles: 9.0 percent (-0.1)
- Macon: 8.8 percent (-0.6)
- Clark: 8.6 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 8.0 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt: 7.3 percent (+0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.1 percent, down from 2.3 from the day prior.
FORD COUNTY: 16 new cases, 877 total
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County during the pandemic grew by 16 Tuesday, to 877.
Of the 877, 550 are classified as confirmed and 327 are probable.
Ford County’s seven-day positivity rate is 9.6 percent, down from 9.9 overnight.
Here’s a look at the county’s seven-day rate, according to IDPH data. (Note: The period covered ends three days ago, so figures posted Tuesday are through Dec. 5).
- Nov. 25: 8.7 percent
- Nov. 26: 8.3 percent
- Nov. 27: 9.5 percent
- Nov. 28: 9.3 percent
- Nov. 29: 9.6 percent
- Nov. 30: 9.6 percent
- Dec. 1: 9.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 10.9 percent
- Dec. 3: 9.9 percent
- Dec. 4: 9.9 percent
- Dec. 5: 9.6 percent
CARLE: 15 Urbana hospital patients in ICU
Fifteen of the 70 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
It’s the most COVID patients in ICU at the Urbana hospital since Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18.
In all, 102 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 21 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 20 COVID-positive patients (four in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has eight (two in ICU).
Governor Pritzker gives a Virtual COVID-19 update. https://t.co/MKeztnrjtp— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 8, 2020
Reporting no patients in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital (two COVID patients) and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (two).
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 683 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 131 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Monday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 21 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — one more than on Monday.
PIATT COUNTY: Two nursing home patients test positive
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
The Piatt County Nursing Home has recorded its first two positive tests for COVID-19 among its residents. Nursing Home administrator Scott Porter said the residents — who are roommates — were tested on Friday, with the results arriving Sunday morning.
“It is hoped the infection is isolated to the two of them,” Porter said.
“We have them comfortable in our COVID unit, where they will remain for the 14 days of isolation.”
He added the nursing home will continue conducting twice weekly facility-wide testing of residents and staff for the foreseeable future.
Two staff members also tested positive last week, bringing the overall total of staff cases to seven during the pandemic.
Piatt County recorded 35 additional positive tests Friday through Sunday, bringing its total this year to 892 cases, according to the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
DeWitt County added 20 positive tests on those three days, and now has a total of 729 cases during the pandemic.
The weekly number of Piatt County cases has been decreasing since a high of 253 were recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. Since then, weekly totals have been 126, 101, and 74 for the week ending Dec. 6.
Weekly totals for DeWitt County have been 76 (Nov. 1-7), 74, 54 and 66 in the last four weeks.
According to a weekly report released by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, both counties reported decreases in weekly incidence rates, test positivity rates and number of COVID-like illness hospital admissions for the week ending Nov. 28. Emergency room visits increased in both counties.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up 54, recovered cases up 36
Of 5,499 new COVID-19 tests, 95 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, according to health district data.
Active cases rose by 54, to 1,055. Recovered cases rose by 36, to 10,765.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,520 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 102 more than on Monday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 205 active (up 20), 3,868 total
- 61821/Champaign: 167 active (up 13), 1,413 total
- 61822/Champaign: 121 active (up one), 1,104 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 76 active (down seven), 618 total
- 61802/Urbana: 85 active (up five), 912 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 83 active (up three), 1,016 total
- 61801/Urbana: 75 active (up six), 1,061 total
- 61874/Savoy: 63 active (unchanged), 378 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 46 active (up three), 343 total
- 61880/Tolono: 27 active (up four), 271 total
- 61847/Gifford: 19 active (up two), 110 total
- 61843/Fisher: 18 active (unchanged), 125 total
- 61859/Ogden: 10 active (up three), 58 total
- 61862/Penfield: 9 active (up one), 44 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (up two), 64 total
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged), 69 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 6 active (unchanged), 23 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (up one), 45 total
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (down two), 29 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 4 active (unchanged), 26 total
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (down one), 85 total
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged), 28 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (unchanged), 16 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged), 79 total
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 31 total
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,131,574 tests
- 11,890 confirmed cases
- 70 fatalities
- 21 county residents hospitalized
- 16,090 close contacts quarantined
- 1,605 close contacts that became positive
PRITZKER: 'Illinois will only distribute a vaccine that is deemed safe'
Reports Peter Hancock from our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
As COVID-19 infection rates continued to fall Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the first delivery of a vaccine could arrive in Illinois as early as next week, although it could take several months before it is widely available to the general public.
Speaking at his daily media briefing in Chicago, Pritzker noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had released its analysis of data on a vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.
Although the state of Illinois is having its own independent team review the data, Pritzker said the vaccine appears to be effective in 95 percent of the people who receive it, and in 94 percent of people over age 65.
“Illinois will only distribute a vaccine that is deemed safe, and we are one of many states that have established additional review panels, including Indiana, California, New York, West Virginia and Michigan,” Pritzker said. “Our Illinois team is already poring over the analysis released by the FDA on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this morning.”
An FDA review committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to decide whether to grant the companies Emergency Use Authorization to release the vaccine. If that happens, Pritzker said, the first shipment could arrive in Illinois next week.
The drug company Moderna has also applied for Emergency Use Authorization for a vaccine it is developing.
Bonnie Blue, 68, of Chicago, who has suffered from severe asthma much of her life, was among the people who took part in clinical trials of that vaccine. She spoke at Tuesday’s briefing to encourage everyone to get the vaccine once it becomes available.
“For a person who has been on life support so many times, for me to take part in this trial was a huge risk, a risk that my family and friends were not happy that I was taking,” she said. “But I am here. I’m fine. I did not have horrible side effects from anything.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said it could take as long as a year for the vaccine to reach everyone in Illinois. She said the first priority will be health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
“We can only allocate the vaccine that we’re actually given, so we’re prioritizing those at greatest risk of exposure and severe illness,” Ezike said. “And then we will continue to move through those established priorities. I hope people will understand that yes, there will be people that get the vaccine before you, but we are hoping for everyone to get this vaccine in the coming year.”
Meanwhile, IDPH reported Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate fell below 10 percent for the first time in a month.
IDPH said 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease out of 95,825 tests performed, for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate dropped to 9.9 percent, the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 6.
That raised the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began over the 800,000 mark, to 804,174 out of more than 11.2 million tests performed.
IDPH also reported 145 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois to 13,487.
As of late Monday night, 5,199 Illinoisans were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 1,071 patients in intensive care units and 626 of those patients on ventilators.
While the number of people hospitalized has been falling in recent weeks, there has been an increase in people hospitalized for other conditions, which meant that, as of Monday night, only 25 percent of all staffed hospital beds in the state were available.