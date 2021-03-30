A woman in her 70s became the 138th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health reported Tuesday.
The fatality is the county's ninth in March and 33rd involving a resident in their 70s during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, of 6,703 new tests, 14 came back positive in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,929.
Active cases declined by 17, to 289, while hospitalizations rose by one, to 10.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 458, up by 44 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 59 active (down 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 49 active (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 47 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 37 active (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 25 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down 3)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down 2)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 1 active (down 2)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down 1)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (down 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,626 cases (up 7)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,956 cases (up 4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,309 cases (up 2)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,955 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,635 cases (up 1)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,256 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,183 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 306 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,031,360 tests
- 18,929 confirmed cases
- 289 active cases
- 18,502 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 25,489 close contacts quarantined
- 3,072 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 241 active cases, 7 hospitalized
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County rose by six Tuesday, to 8,830.
With three residents released from isolation, active cases now stand at 241, up by three from Monday.
Seven Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID, down by one overnight.
How the new cases break down by age range:
- One resident in their 70s
- One in their 60s
- One in their 40s
- One in their 30s
- One in their 20s
- One infant
REGION: Douglas County's seven-day rate at area-best 0.9%
Douglas County held on to the area's lowest seven-day positivity rate — now at 0.9 percent, up by 0.2 overnight after 43 tests and one new case were added.
Tuesday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 0.9 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 1.5 percent (—)
- Piatt County: 1.6 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie County: 2.4 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt County: 2.6 percent (-0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.3 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 3.8 percent (+0.5)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, up from 0.5 overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 22 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.12 percent
Twenty-two cases emerged from 13,301 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.10 to 0.12 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,387.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 67 positive tests — 41 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, nine grad students and nine classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
- Saturday, March 27: 3,623 new tests, 5 new cases
- Sunday, March 28: 5,330 new tests, 4 new cases
- Monday, March 29: 13,301 new tests, 22 new cases
CARLE: 16 COVID patients in Urbana, 13 in Bloomington
Two of the 16 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana is in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 33 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 13 COVID patients, with two in ICU.
Carle's Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients; Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Richland Memorial Hospital had one apiece.CARLE TU
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 15 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 13 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,446 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 302 hospitalized patients have died.