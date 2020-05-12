Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
A woman in her 40s with who had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions is the seventh Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey this afternoon.
She becomes the youngest county resident to die from the virus.
Before today, the area's youngest fatality was a woman in her 60s, who was pronounced dead on April 27, the last time a county resident died of COVID-19.
All seven people who died from the virus in Champaign County were reported to have underlying health conditions, according to the C-U Public Health District.
While local deaths have until today been confined to one person in her 60s and five over 70, confirmed COVID-19 cases have skewed younger than in many other parts of the state.
A look at confirmed Champaign County cases by age range:
— 76 cases: Ages 21 to 30.
— 64 cases: Ages 31 to 40.
— 41 cases: Ages 41 to 50.
— 40 cases: Ages 51 to 60.
— 27 cases: Ages 11 to 20.
— 20 cases: Age 10 and under.
— 19 cases: Ages 61 to 70.
— 11 cases: Ages 81 to 90.
— 9 cases: Ages 71 to 80.
— 1 case: Ages 91 to 100.
****
10 NEW CASES, 1 AT RANTOUL FOODS
Also today, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 10, to 308.
Champaign became the 13th county of Illinois’ 102 to surpass the 300 case mark.
The number of hospitalized patients in the country shrunk in half, to three.
The number of recovered vs. active cases — which were even a day earlier — are now 155 recovered, 146 active.
One new case was added to the outbreak at Rantoul Foods, boosting the total to 83, Pryde told The News-Gazette.
Testing of employees of the plant was continuing, she said.
All people out in the public with essential jobs are encouraged to get tested, Pryde said.
***
PRITZKER RESPONDS TO RAUNER CRITICISM
During today’s daily briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked about criticism for his Restore Illinois plan by his predecessor, Bruce Rauner, who said: “When did the policy goal shift from flattening the curve to keeping everyone safe?”
Said Pritzker: “I saw what the former governor said and all I can say is that I’ll readily admit that a primary policy goal of mine is to keep the people of Illinois safe.”
SINGLE-DAY HIGHS FOR NEW CASES, TESTS
The state reported its largest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period (4,014) and the most tests conducted statewide in a single day (29,266).
“The more you test, the more you find positive cases,” Pritzker said. “... The fact that we reported 4,000 cases today is a function of the fact that we did 29,000 tests.”
During this afternoon’s daily briefing, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also announced 144 additional deaths statewide, for a total of 3,601.
The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 83,021, the number of tests 471,691.
Statewide, 4,626 Illinoisans remain hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,215 of those in ICU and 730 on ventilators.
Ezike said that for the seven-day period that ended May 9, 18 percent of the COVID-19 tests performed came back positive, a sign that the state as a whole achieved the benchmark of keeping the positivity rate below 20 percent.
But she cautioned there are portions of the state where the positivity rate is higher, particularly long-term care facilities that house large numbers of people at high risk for the disease.
144 DEATHS, 20 COUNTIES
The fatalities spanned 20 of Illinois' 102 counties, the most in weeks:
— Boone County: 1 male 70s.
— Clinton County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 17 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Iroquois County: 1 female 80s.
— Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 90s.
— Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s.
— Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Macon County: 1 male 70s.
— Madison County: 1 male 50s.
— McHenry County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Ogle County: 1 male 80s.
— Randolph County: 1 male 60s.
— Rock Island County: 1 male 80s.
— Sangamon County: 2 females 80s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 90s.
— Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.
****
$25 MILLION FOR 'SHOVEL-READY PROJECTS'
From Rebecca Anzel at Capitol News Illinois ...
The Illinois department tasked with the state’s economic development launched a program Tuesday providing grant funding to local governments for capital projects.
Its aim, said Michael Negron, assistant director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, is to return skilled laborers to work on road improvements, building upgrades and other ventures that can begin quickly at a time when communities are facing COVID-19-related economic struggles.
The Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Grants allocate $25 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to “shovel-ready projects,” he said, or those that can begin construction within 90 days of receiving funding. Officials will prioritize those improvements in underserved areas.
Each award is worth from $500,000 to $5 million and represents the priority that Pritzker’s administration is placing on Illinois’ infrastructure, Negron said.
“The key here is we want to get shovel-ready projects off the ground in recognition that when you’re investing in infrastructure, you’re investing in people — the work creates jobs and improves the business climate,” he said.
“The priority is adding some stimulus to the economy right now, taking advantage of the construction season and making improvements to infrastructure, which is in constant need of modernizing. That need doesn’t go away because of this pandemic.”
DCEO announced in March that it would accept applications for such projects until June 30 as part of a larger program worth $50 million. Officials are making half that pot of money more readily available for this new initiative.
The fast-track grants are a “product” of the department’s internal discussions about what it could “do quickly,” Negron said.
“We knew that there were local governments with a wish list of projects in various stages of readiness,” he added. “Once the pandemic started to really have an impact on the economy and the governor issued a stay-at-home order to flatten the curve of infections, we took an urgent look at everything that we had and what creative ways we could use money to get it to people that really need it.”
Local governments that cannot have an application ready for this immediate program, for example, can still apply for the remaining $25 million through the end of June.
This initiative is one of several economic aid plans announced by the department to ease the financial effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, Emergency Hospitality Grants and Emergency Small Business Loan Fund are a few others.
Department officials plan to host online trainings for local governments and other public entities to learn about the fast-track grants.
****
CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS
There will be no Fourth of July fireworks in Tuscola this year.
The Tuscola City Council voted unanimously to cancel the Sparks in the Park festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t like this any more than the rest of you,” Mayor Dan Kleiss told council members, “but I see no path that lets us do this within the existing safety guidelines.”
Kleiss said the city had already made a deposit on the fireworks but it could be transferred to 2021 or used for a fireworks show later this year.
Council members also discussed the likelihood that Tuscola’s Ervin Park Swimming Pool would not open in 2020 but tabled a formal vote in hope that statewide restrictions on gatherings might change in the near future.
Among the other newly announced casualties of the pandemic:
— The 2020 Vermilion County Fair, scheduled for June 24-28, has been canceled.
The “heartbreaking decision” was officials’ only option “after many discussions between board members and the local health department,” Fair President Rick White wrote in a letter to exhibitors, vendors and supporters.
White said the hope is that the queen pageant will be rescheduled for a later date, adding: “We are also currently working on providing some socially distant entertainment this summer.”
— Monticello’s Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2020 season, and all summer recreation ball leagues have been canceled.
City staff are still optimistic that the golf driving range will open at a date to be determined.
— Parkland College’s Staerkel Planetarium will remain closed for the months of June and July, Operations Manager Cindy Reynolds said Tuesday.
— Camp Drake, the annual and popular camps put on the by Boy Scouts of America, will not happen this summer, Prairielands Council Scout Executive Jared White said.
"It is just not feasible for us to hold our traditional summer camping programs this year," White said.
Refunds will be sent out around June 1, White said.
Camp Robert Drake near Catlin has been a favorite Boy Scouts stomping grounds since 1932.
"In my 27 years of being part of this great program, I never would have thought we would have no summer program," White said. "I have prayed that there would be a way to allow us to open camp this year. Currently there is not one."
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 32 Monday — the highest 24-hour increase to date — for a total of 298. An equal number (146) are considered active and recovered, with seven patients hospitalized.
There are now 82 cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Rantoul Foods, and 225 more employees remained to be tested Monday.
— The number of positive cases in Rantoul grew to 88, with the village’s 61866 ZIP code accounting for 17 of the 32 new cases reported countywide.
Rantoul’s total is more than twice that of the ZIP code with the second-most cases: Champaign’s 61821 with 40. That’s one more than Champaign’s 61820 and three more than Urbana’s 61802.
— Updates to models used by the state now show the virus peaking in Illinois in mid-June — a month later than was last announced, on April 23.
“In many ways, this news is disheartening,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “We have made great progress, but it’s forced us to remain at a moderated, though still high, level of key metrics for this extended period.”
— The central (that’s us) is outpacing the rest of the state in key metrics that will determine which of the four regions advance to Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan on May 29.
The central has the lowest positivity rate — 6.0 percent. Regions must be at or under a 20 percent rate and increasing no more than 10 points over a 14-day period.
— Public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state received 140 cases of the promising COVID-19 drug Remdesivir from the federal government, with each able to provide treatment to five patients.
The drugs were sent to 14 hospitals around the state by considering hospitalization and ICU data, as well as treatment of the most critically ill and patients of color.
****
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 79,007 cases / 3,459 deaths
Champaign County: 298 (+32) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 14 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 31 (+3) / 1