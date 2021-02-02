The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 460, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 25,144 — or 12.0 percent of the population.
With 411 more second doses being administered, 2.5 percent of the county population (5,216 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,433 total doses have now been administered, up 98 from the day before.
- 294 residents (1.86 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 1,702 total doses have now been administered, up 33 from the day before.
- 360 residents (1.85 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,398 total doses have now been administered, up 20 from the day before.
- 297 residents (2.24 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 2,802 total doses have now been administered, up 258 from the day before.
- 646 residents (2.34 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 1,964 total doses have now been administered, up 81 from the day before.
- 470 residents (2.87 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 4,457 total doses have now been administered, up 209 from the day before.
- 572 residents (0.74 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
Statewide, 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois out of 1,951,925 total doses, or about 53 percent.
About 496,100 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities. Of those, 163,592 doses were administered, or about 33 percent.
Over the previous seven days, the state vaccinated an average of 44,139 individuals per day, including a total of 32,559 doses administered Monday.