The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 825, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 35,175 — or 16.8 percent of the population.
With 662 more second doses being administered, 4.0 percent of the county population (8,353 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,005 total doses have now been administered, up 45 from the day before.
- 385 residents (2.44 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,451 total doses have now been administered, up 48 from the day before.
- 573 residents (2.94 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,892 total doses have now been administered, up 145 from the day before.
- 342 residents (2.58 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 3,749 total doses have now been administered, up 100 from the day before.
- 1,126 residents (4.08 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,876 total doses have now been administered, up 93 from the day before.
- 659 residents (4.02 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 8,664 total doses have now been administered, up 165 from the day before.
- 1,064 residents (1.39 percent of the county population) have received both doses.