TUESDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6 positivity rate down for 15th time in 16 days; Piatt County rate falls to 3.3%
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 139 Tuesday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 16,493— or 7.85 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,354, or 1.12 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,067 total doses have now been administered, up eight from the day before.
152 residents (0.78 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 789 total doses have now been administered, up four from the day before.
85 residents (0.64 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
Dr. Kukoyi with @Carle_org shares an important COVID-19 vaccine message.#VaxUpIL pic.twitter.com/bgbNWzXAVl— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) January 26, 2021
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,615 total doses have now been administered, up 24 from the day before.
275 residents (1.0 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,280 total doses have now been administered, up 91 from the day before.
188 residents (1.15 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 2,615 total doses have now been administered, up 285 from the day before.
203 residents (0.26 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY: 1,000 vaccination appointments fill up fast
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
All 1,000 appointments in Piatt County for COVID-19 vaccines have been filled for clinics scheduled the first two weeks of February. There are still some appointments available in DeWitt County, where 800 of the 1,000 slots have been filled.
Additional information is available at dewittpiatthealth.com. A SignUpGenius page is being used to make appointments. Those without internet can call the health department at 217-935-3427.
“We will continue to utilize the SignUpGenius for scheduling vaccinations including second doses, so stay tuned to our website, our Facebook page, and local media for these SignUpGenius links. We will provide vaccination to all who want vaccination within our two counties, but will be unable to serve everyone at once,” said DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert.
Only essential workers in Phase 1B of the vaccination program can receive it at this time. Remmert also asked for people to only make appointments in counties where they live or work.
.@HyVee Pharmacies Partnering with Illinois to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations - COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Increase Statewide to 278 Public Locations: https://t.co/dYkwL6aDYe— IDPH (@IDPH) January 26, 2021
STATE: Hy-Vee added to list of pharmacies offering vaccinations
Reports Tim Kirsininkas of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois entered Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Monday, making the vaccine available to residents age 65 and older as well as frontline non-health care essential workers.
The state announced Tuesday that it would be adding Hy-Vee pharmacies to its list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. The announcement brings the state’s current number of public vaccination sites to 278.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an estimated 3.2 million people are eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1B.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said eligible residents may have difficulty obtaining a vaccine in the early phases as the federal government works to ramp up production to meet state demand.
IDPH officials said that a total of 1.7 million vaccine doses have been delivered to the state, with a total of 719,995 administered to date.