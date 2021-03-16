The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 859 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 55,111 — or 26.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 783 more second doses administered, 20.1 percent (42,104 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (26.3 percent as of Tuesday), Schuyler (20.9 percent) and Cass (20.7 percent) have a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 31.9 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 24.4 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,094, up 72 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,245. That's 20.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,849, or 11.73 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,916, up 84 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,732. That's 19.2 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,184, or 11.21 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,427, up 145 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,151. That's 23.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,276, or 17.16 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,259, up 452 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,234. That's 19.0 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,025, or 14.58 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,665, up 284 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,597. That's 28.0 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,068, or 18.71 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 21,989, up 264 overnight.
- First doses administered: 13,798. That's 18.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,191, or 10.66 percent of the total population.