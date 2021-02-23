TUESDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Hospitalizations in region drop to lowest level in 201 days; woman in 60s becomes 128th to lose life in Champaign County
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 504 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
— FIRST DOSES: The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 47,991 — or 22.9 percent of the total population of.
Among the county's 172,760 vaccine-eligible adults (16-and-over), the percentage rises to 27.8 percent.
— BOTH DOSES: With 768 more second doses administered, 7.9 percent of the county population (16,539 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only three have a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign: Adams (15.6 percent as of Tuesday), Sangamon (8.4 percent) and Peoria (8.2 percent).
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 9.6 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,343, up 74 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,647. That's 16.8 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 696, or 4.41 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,349, up 51 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,549. That's 13.1 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 800, or 4.11 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,336, up 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,752. That's 20.7 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 584, or 4.40 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,256, up 455 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,943. That's 14.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,313, or 4.76 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,829, up 244 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,654. That's 22.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,175, or 7.17 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,134, up 196 overnight.
- First doses administered: 9,791. That's 12.7 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,343, or 3.05 percent of the total population.