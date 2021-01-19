TUESDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Champaign County 7-day rate falls to lowest point since Oct. 27
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 281 Tuesday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 10,666 — or 5.1 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A smaller group of county residents — 2,031, or 0.97 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of six from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 777 total doses have been administered, with 67 (0.34 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
FORD COUNTY: 704 total doses have been administered, with 144 from the day before, with 78 (0.59 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,428 total doses have been administered, with 140 from the day before, with 257 (0.93 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
PIATT COUNTY: 905 total doses have been administered, with 110 (0.67 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY: 1,619 total doses have been administered, with 120 (0.16 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: Next phase of vaccinations underway
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations has begun in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, and those 75 years of age and older along with essential workforce personnel can call the health department for appointments to receive the vaccine.
“There are limited appointments available, but those who meet these criteria are welcome to call for an appointment,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
In Piatt County, call 217-762-7911. In DeWitt County, call 217-935-3427.
Mass vaccination clinics able to serve up to 500 people per week should also start the first week of February, said the health official. When those begin, the eligible age will drop to 65 years old. The bi-county region's first mass vaccination clinic will be for school workers this Friday.
Remmert warned that vaccines may not come immediately to all, since Phase 1B is a large segment of the population that includes school workers, first responders, grocery store workers, day care staff and more.
“Be patient and do not expect to get your vaccinations immediately. This is dictated by local resources, not demand,” Remmert said.
More than half a million COVID-19 vaccines administered - Public Health Officials Announce 4,318 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/XwoLTnt9qH— IDPH (@IDPH) January 19, 2021
STATE: 508,732 doses administered
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based media partner, Capitol News Illinois:
As of Tuesday night, Illinois had received over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 508,732 having been administered, although administrators have three days to report a vaccination once it has been conducted.
Of the doses received, 781,350 were delivered to providers and 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. Of the doses administered, 69,976 have been part of the partnership program.
On average over the past week, the state administered 22,134 doses each day.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office also announced the locations for four state-supported vaccination sites in Cook County Tuesday which will begin vaccinating individuals immediately.
They are in the municipalities of North Riverside, Robbins, Cicero and Ford Heights and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for health care workers who are part of Phase 1A before opening to those eligible for Phase 1B on January 25. More information is available at https://cookcountypublichealth.org/.
“Standing up these sites is a pivotal first step of a plan that coordinates our 97 local health departments statewide — who operate clinics already and will open up more as vaccine supply grows,” Pritzker said in a news release.
Phase 1B will begin statewide on Jan. 25 with sites giving vaccinations to those eligible by appointment only, according to the governor’s office. All residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1B.
IDPH will also partner with large pharmacies to launch new sites in communities across Illinois, according to the governors office. The sites announced Tuesday are being stood up through support from the Illinois National Guard.