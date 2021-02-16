TUESDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Douglas County's seven-day rate rises to state-high 11.2%; Hospitalizations fall for 16th straight day; 51 new cases on UI campus
STATE: Snow delays Chicago vaccine shipments, closes testing sites
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 298, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 41,970 — or 20.0 percent of the population.
With 160 more second doses being administered, 5.7 percent of the county population (11,929 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 6.90 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,749 total doses have now been administered, up 196 from the day before.
- 469 residents (2.97 percent of the county population, up 0.03% overnight) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 3,069 total doses have now been administered, up 14 from the day before.
- 669 residents (3.43 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,858 total doses have now been administered, up 27 from the day before.
- 458 residents (3.45 percent of the county population, up 0.03 percent overnight) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,278 total doses have now been administered, up 23 from the day before.
- 1,203 residents (4.36 percent of the county population, up 0.02 percent overnight) have received both doses.
MACON COUNTY
- 16,385 total doses have now been administered, up 135 from the day before.
- 3,345 residents (3.19 percent of the county population, up 0.02 percent overnight) have received both doses.
MOULTRIE COUNTY
- 2,012 total doses have now been administered, up 12 from the day before.
- 446 residents (3.02 percent of the county population, up 0.01 percent overnight) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 3,975 total doses have now been administered, up 18 from the day before.
- 782 residents (4.77 percent of the county population, up 0.01 percent overnight) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 10,638 total doses have now been administered, up 103 from the day before.
- 1,553 residents (2.02 percent of the county population, up 0.11 percent overnight) have received both doses.