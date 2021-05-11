The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 394 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 78,848 — or 37.5 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 105 — to 91,901, or 43.8% of Champaign County's population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
Vaccine eligibility could be expanded to include adolescents aged 12-15 as soon as Thursday. Until then, here's a look at Champaign County's percentages for the 172,260 adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 53.2 percent, up by 0.1 percent overnight.
— Fully vaccinated: 45.6 percent, up by 0.2 percent overnight.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,281, up by 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,841. That's 30.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,440, or 28.16 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,126, up by 10 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,968. That's 30.6 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,158, or 26.48 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,108, up by 84 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,954. That's 37.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,154, or 31.32 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,808, up by 60 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,063. That's 29.2 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,745, or 28.06 percent of the total population
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,556, up by 22 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,328. That's 38.6 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,228, or 31.89 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,556 up by 33 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,801. That's 25.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,755, or 21.81 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day positivity rate now at 0.04%
Classes are finished for the academic year on the UI campus, and COVID-19 isn't far behind.
Finals week kicked off with a 9,904-test, one-case Monday. That dropped the campus' seven-day positivity rate even further, from 0.05 to 0.04 percent.
For the past seven days, just 18 of 44,598 tests have come back positive — 15 involving undergrads and three faculty/staff members.
CHAMPAIGN: Mayor amends emergency orders
With the state likely moving Friday to the bridge period that straddles Phase 4 (what we're in now) and 5 (no capacity limits), Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen announced Tuesday that she'll amend two emergency orders.
Both are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday:
— Emergency Order 20-24 "will reduce restrictions that had been implemented on establishments that hold a City-issued liquor license," the city announced. "The amendment will allow customers at bars and restaurants to stand and move more freely around licensed establishments and allows for the service of food and drink to customers who are not seated. The amendment also eliminates the need for individuals under the age of 21 to leave a business with a Class A liquor license (bar/tavern) at 9:00 p.m."
— Emergency Order 20-27, Amendment 2 "will remove restrictions that had been put in place on the size of gatherings in the campus area and multifamily residential structures. The amendment effectively terminates Emergency Order 20-27."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 28, hospitalizations by five
Of 4,180 new tests, 25 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,559.
After hovering over 400 for much of April, active cases fell below 300, dropping by 28 to 295.
Hospitalizations were also down — by five, to 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 66 (down 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 43 (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 42 (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 39 (down 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 (down 8)
- 61866/Rantoul: 22 (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 (up 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 (down 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 4 (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 2 (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 (down 1)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (down 1)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,090 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,236 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,558 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,133 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,761 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,375 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,343 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 585 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,386,143 tests
- 20,559 confirmed cases
- 295 active cases
- 20,117 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 309 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,948 close contacts quarantined
- 3,344 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 3.4 percent after new data from May 8 (824 tests, 29 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.3 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 3.3 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.4 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 3.6 percent (-0.2)
- Piatt County: 4.1 percent (-0.14)
- Vermilion County: 4.9 percent (+0.2)
- Ford County: 5.1 percent (-0.8)
- DeWitt County: 7.4 percent (-0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.