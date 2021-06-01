Tuesday's vaccination updates: Champaign County active cases fall to 157, lowest point since first week of UI's fall semester; 5 of 25 COVID patients at Carle Urbana in ICU
Five of the 25 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Tuesday.
Hospitalizations in Urbana were down from a week ago (28 to 25) while the number of ICU patients fell from seven to five.
Carle's Bloomington-based BroMenn Medical Center had just one COVID patient on Tuesday (down from 15 a week ago). ICU bed use fell from two to zero.
Carle also reported one COVID ICU patient at Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney and one non-ICU COVID patient at its Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
VACCINATIONS: 99,731 Champaign County residents have received at least one dose
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 62 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 88,812 — or 42.3 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 81 — to 99,731, or 47.5% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.4 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,416, up by 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,308. That's 33.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,108, or 32.39 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,138, up by nine overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,312. That's 32.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,826, or 29.91 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,871, up by 2 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,301. That's 40.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,570, or 34.45 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,029, up by 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,564. That's 31.0 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,465, or 30.67 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,842, up by 5 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,767. That's 41.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,075, or 37.05 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,826 up by 27 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,992. That's 27.3 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,834, or 23.22 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases fall to 157
Of 1,351 new tests, five came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,978.
Active cases were down by 20, to 157, the lowest they've been since Aug. 20, when there were 140. That happened at the tail end of the first week of the UI's fall semester.
Champaign County hospitalizations held at nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 (down 5)
- 61821/Champaign: 25 (down 7)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 (up 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 18 (down 1)
- 61820/Champaign: 14 (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 12 (down 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 8 (down 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 (down 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (up 1)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,183 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,299 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,624 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,193 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,813 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,427 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,361 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 594 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,467,434 tests
- 20,978 confirmed cases
- 157 active cases
- 20,673 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 231 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,656 close contacts quarantined
- 3,418 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 2.8 percent, after new data from May 29 (517 tests, 15 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: