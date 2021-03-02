The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 320 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 49,419 — or 23.5 percent of the total population of 209,922.
Among the county's 172,760 vaccine-eligible adults (16-and-over), the percentage rises to 28.6 percent.
With 1,718 more second doses administered, 14.6 percent (30,660 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (20.3 percent as of Tuesday) has a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 17.7 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,022, up 41 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,993. That's 19.0 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,029, or 6.53 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,153, up 51 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,914. That's 15.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,239, or 6.36 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,913, up 219 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,823. That's 21.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,090, or 8.2 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,811, up 244 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,816. That's 17.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,995, or 7.23 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,919, up 269 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,297. That's 26.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,622, or 9.89 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 14,197, up 229 overnight.
- First doses administered: 10,613. That's 13.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,584, or 4.67 percent of the total population.