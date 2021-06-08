Tuesday's vaccination updates: IDPH data update leads to Vermilion's fully vaccinated rate jumping from 23% to 29%; Champaign County reports 152nd fatality while active case count falls to 113
Vermilion County, which went into the weekend with 23 percent of its population fully vaccinated, came out of it with a 29 percent rate.
No, thousands of doses weren't administered on Saturday and Sunday. But close to 3,000 were added to the county's total by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the product of what the agency called a twice-monthly "ongoing data review and quality assurance" effort that led some counties' totals go up and others down.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 190,637, up by 478 overnight.
- First doses administered: 99,134. That's 47.2 percent of the total population of 209,983.
- Fully vaccinated: 91,503, or 43.58 percent of the total population.
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,823, up by 36 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,429. That's 34.4 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,394, or 34.21 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,520, up by 41 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,418. That's 32.9 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,102, or 31.33 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,129, up by 15 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,369. That's 40.5 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,760, or 35.89 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,388, up by 32 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,675. That's 31.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,713, or 31.56 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 13,109, up by 24 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,841. That's 41.7 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,268, or 38.23 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 42,026, up by 43 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,662. That's 25.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 22,364, or 29.12 percent of the total population.
A new report finds children w/ hospital encounters who have underlying conditions like type 1 diabetes, obesity, & cardiac & circulatory congenital anomalies are more likely to get severely ill from #COVID19 than children w/o these conditions. Learn more: https://t.co/sz9tnZfG8k. pic.twitter.com/6R24CWJDy8— CDC (@CDCgov) June 8, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down to 113
A woman in her 80s became the 152nd Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Tuesday.
The fatality was the county's third in two days, fourth of June and 47th during the pandemic involving a resident in their 80s.
Here's a breakdown of the county's COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 47 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 9 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
Meanwhile, of 1,298 new tests, 11 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,058.
Active cases countywide continued to drop — down one overnight, to 113. That's the lowest they've been since Aug. 19, 2020, when there were 112 in Champaign County.
COVID hospitalizations were also down by one, to 14.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61802/Urbana: 22 (up 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 16 (down 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 13 (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 12 (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 8 (up 1)
- 61820/Champaign: 7 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 (up 1)
- 61864/Philo: 3 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 (down 2)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 2 (down 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,198 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,307 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,635 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,206 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,818 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,437 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,373 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 599 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 156 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,482,029 tests
- 21,058 confirmed cases
- 113 active cases
- 20,793 recovered cases
- 152 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 112 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,743 close contacts quarantined
- 3,441 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.3 to 2.2 percent, after new data from June 5 (793 tests, 14 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: