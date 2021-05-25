Tuesday's vaccination updates: In Champaign County, active cases down by 20 overnight (to 220), hospitalizations drop to four (from eight)
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 363 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 86,991 — or 41.4 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 313 — to 97,701, or 46.5% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 47.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 53.3 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,153, up by 24 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,164. That's 32.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,989, or 31.64 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,861, up by 48 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,187. That's 31.8 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,674, or 29.13 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,678, up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,230. That's 39.4 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,448, or 33.53 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,728, up by 51 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,400. That's 30.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,328, or 30.17 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,604, up by 7 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,650. That's 40.6 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,954, or 36.31 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,119 up by 40 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,681. That's 26.9 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,438, or 22.70 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,616 tests, 15 cases
Of 1,616 new tests, 15 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,864.
Active cases were down by 20, to 220. Hospitalizations dropped from eight to four.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 37 (down 4)
- 61820/Champaign: 29 (down 6)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 (down 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 26 (down 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 22 (down 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 (down 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,160 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,280 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,603 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,177 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,799 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,411 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,358 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 316 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,449,397 tests
- 20,864 confirmed cases
- 220 active cases
- 20,496 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 4 county residents hospitalized
- 238 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,494 close contacts quarantined
- 3,397 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 2.6 to 2.4 percent, after new data from May 22 (648 tests, 15 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.3 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign County: 2.4 percent (-0.2)
- Piatt County: 2.5 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie County: 3.0 percent (+0.5)
- Vermilion County: 3.3 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 4.2 percent (-0.2)
- Ford County: 4.5 percent (+0.6)
- DeWitt County: 5.1 percent (+1.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.8 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 3,611 tests, 3 cases
Of 3,611 new tests, three came back positive Monday, ending the UI campus' string of days without a new case at three.
The positive tests, reported Tuesday, involved one undergrad, one grad student and one faculty/staff member.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.07 to 0.06 percent.
For the past seven days, nine of 14,414 tests have come back positive — six involving faculty/staff and one apiece for undergrads, grad students and the category of "other."