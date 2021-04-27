The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 741 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 87,716 — or 41.8 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 759 more second doses administered, 32.8 percent (68,900 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 50.8 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 39.9 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,500, up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,674. That's 29.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,826, or 24.26 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,245, up by 25 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,670. That's 29.1 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,575, or 23.49 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,482, up by 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,759. That's 35.9 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,723, or 28.07 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 14,613, up by 47 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,847. That's 28.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,766, or 24.51 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,770, up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,927. That's 36.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,843, or 29.54 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 35,322 up by 102 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,239. That's 25.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,083, or 20.94 percent of the total population.