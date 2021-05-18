The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 138 overnight, according to data updated Tuesday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 82,211 — or 39.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 387 — to 94,208, or 44.9% of Champaign County's population.
Here's an overview of Tuesday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,719, up by 115 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,921. That's 31.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,798, or 30.43 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,515, up by 116 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,048. That's 31.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,467, or 28.07 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,344, up by 58 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,035. That's 38.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,309, or 32.49 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,153, up by 112 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,142. That's 29.5 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,011, or 29.02 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,996, up by 14 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,425. That's 39.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,571, or 33.98 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 37,047 up by 25 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,012. That's 26.1 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,035, or 22.18 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 688 tests, 20 cases
Of just 688 new tests on the first weekday after finals week at Illinois, 20 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,732.
Active cases were up by nine, to 267, while hospitalizations dropped by one, to eight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 51 (down 3)
- 61820/Champaign: 38 (up 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 36 (up 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 (up 7)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 (up 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 (down 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 (up 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 (down 2)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 2 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,137 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,261 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,587 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,151 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,779 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,395 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,349 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 592 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,427,185 tests
- 20,732 confirmed cases
- 267 active cases
- 20,318 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 312 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,275 close contacts quarantined
- 3,371 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 2.6 percent Tuesday after new data from May 15 (1,037 tests, 33 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.3 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie County: 2.4 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign County: 2.6 percent (—)
- Ford County: 2.9 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 3.7 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt County: 4.3 percent (-1.0)
- Piatt County: 4.8 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois County: 4.9 percent (+0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 4,081 tests, 5 cases
On the Monday after finals week, the UI campus reported that five of 4,081 tests came back positive.
The seven-day positivity rate rose from 0.4 to 0.6 percent.
For the past seven days, 19 of 30,248 tests have come back positive — 11 involving undergrads, three faculty-staff members five classified as "other."