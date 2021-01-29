Sure, it’s a big day on the UI’s campus with the nation’s No. 1 volleyball team and a men’s basketball nemesis in town to take on the Illini (Sports, C-1). But it’s hard to stop the story developing in Tuscola, where the Warriors — just two days after getting marching orders from the IHSA — will host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the state’s first boys’ basketball game since last March.
How’d they do it?
The Warriors met mandatory practice counts by starting last week when Region 6 moved into Tier 1. “We actually tried to get a game for (Thursday) but were unable to find an opponent,” boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth said.
What will it look like?
A limit of 50 masked fans — with seating assignments — will be admitted for a game that will be live-streamed. “The gym will empty out between JV and varsity (games),” Bozarth said. “Unfortunately, no pep band, cheerleaders, dance team or student section.”
Still ...
“The energy of our entire school atmosphere (has) increased,” Bozarth said. “It will be a season like no other with hurdles that we will continue to climb over, but the kids can’t wait to get back out and represent their school and community.”
Matt Daniels