Two more Champaign County residents have died with COVID-19, increasing the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 39, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The latest to die were two women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.
Ten of the county’s deaths have occurred since Nov. 5, according to the health district.
In addition, the health district reported 157 new cases in the county Friday, boosting the total to date to 7,715.
The number of cases that are currently active also grew by 92 in the past day, to 643, while the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by one, to six.
The number of active close contacts in quarantine also dropped by 144, to 1,166.