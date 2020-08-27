URBANA — The University of Illinois is redistributing its testing schedules as it adjusts to thousands of students and employees getting tested twice a week.
The UI administered more than 17,000 tests Monday and more than 15,000 on Tuesday.
“There was a bit of uneven distribution in testing schedules such that a disproportionate number of people were assigned to a Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday schedule, which led to record high numbers of tests,” said Marty Burke, the chemistry professor leading the UI’s testing and tracing effort. “To put this into context, this was 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent of all COVID tests run in the U.S. for those two days.”
Students and employees were given a testing schedule based on their answers to a survey, and on Thursday, the UI sent a mass email encouraging students to switch to a Wednesday/Saturday or Wednesday/Sunday schedule “to take advantage of shorter lines when the university is less populated.”
“We are increasing capacity at testing sites for the weekends for your convenience,” wrote Mike DeLorenzo, chair of the COVID-19 Executive Steering Committee.
Because of the heavy testing Monday and Tuesday, Burke said, “there was a small delay relative to the typical turnaround times, but most were still delivered pretty fast, and … the rest still within the 48-hour window we described.”
He said the ramp-up in testing should be manageable.
“We are in the process of redistributing our testing schedules, and onboarding a bunch of new robotics in the lab that will help us collectively speed things up even more, even on this scale,” Burke said.
Since move-in began Aug. 16, there have been 535 positive tests, though the number of confirmed cases is lower than that, as some people have tested positive multiple times.
Campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said the number of cases is within experts’ models for how the semester would go.
Physicist Nigel Goldenfeld and bioengineering Professor Sergei Maslov projected that about 200 people would bring COVID-19 with them to campus, but that all of the university’s mitigation efforts combined would limit the number infected over the summer to about 700.
“We’re going to have around 200 imports, and then after a period of about two to three weeks, the effect of those will go away,” Goldenfeld said last week. “That initial bump will be crushed by the SHIELD mitigations, and the outcome will be a safe environment, the local economy will stay open, the university will be able to function.”