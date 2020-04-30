URBANA — While this year’s University of Illinois graduation ceremony won’t happen in person in May, there will still be confetti.
Graduates will be receiving a note of congratulations from Chancellor Robert Jones — along with a photo frame magnet and orange and blue confetti — in an effort to make the May 16 virtual commencement a special event.
“We hope they’ll use the confetti at their home celebrations with family and friends and share photos using the hashtag #ILLINOIS2020,” senior director of special events Laura Wilhelm-Barr and digital content specialist Katie Watson said. “We know that a virtual celebration can’t replace the in-person ceremony, but we hope this will help graduates and their families feel celebrated during this challenging time.”
The UI hopes to schedule an in-person commencement ceremony “as soon as it is safe to gather again,” they said.
During a virtual townhall Thursday with alumni, Jones said it’s “critically important” for graduates to be able to have a traditional ceremony.
“I know how important it is to our students and how important it is to parents,” he said. “We don’t know exactly when that will be, but whenever the mitigation of this pandemic is such that we can safely do so, this is a commitment that we’ve made.”
The virtual commencement will be streamed at go.illinois.edu/celebration, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.
Former Team USA soccer coach and Illinois soccer coach Jill Ellis had been scheduled to give this year’s commencement address, but was rescheduled for next year.
Instead, Jones will speak, President Tim Killeen will confer degrees and the ceremony will include “congratulatory videos from prominent alumni,” Wilhelm-Barr and Watson said.
Students were also asked to submit photos, videos and memories, and those will be shared during the virtual event and on social media leading up to commencement.
“There will be a mosaic of student-submitted photos as well as a way for graduates to virtually add their photos to iconic landmarks on campus — even Alma Mater dressed in her regalia,” they said.
