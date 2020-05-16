CHAMPAIGN — There was no sweating, no fear of the falling mortar board, and no sign of rain in Saturday’s University of Illinois commencement.
But the approximately 15-minute online message to graduates deprived of an in-person ceremony inside historic Memorial Stadium was still mighty inspiring.
“Illinois graduates do not accept the world as they find it. They change the world to the way they know it should be,” said the narrator of the virtual commencement address intended to tide over some 13,000 graduates until an actual ceremony can be held when the world is healthier.
Chock full of fun photos of students, the video also featured brief words of congratulations from students and several famous, successful alumni.
The virtual guest list included football great Dick Butkus, PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, businessman and UI benefactor Larry Gies, filmmaker Ang Lee, and paralympian Tatyana McFadden.
“I don’t know if you’ve seen the news but those of us who graduated before you are having some trouble, so we could really use your help,” said actor and humorist Nick Offerman, class of ‘93. “Find the good work that needs doing, roll up your sleeves and get to it.”
UI President Tim Killeen virtually conferred degrees on the graduates and Chancellor Robert Jones praised them for finishing out their academic careers in a way never done before.
“You are joining 450,000 of the brightest minds and biggest hearts. No matter where you are, Illinois is always with you,” said the chancellor.
And if that didn’t prompt you to pull out a tissue, the singing of Hail to the Orange put to iconic images of campus such as the Quad, Alma Mater, Krannert Center, Memorial Stadium, and State Farm Center, should have.
The video is available through the commencement link on YouTube.
News-Gazette