URBANA — After a month-and-a-half of negligible spread on the University of Illinois campus, COVID-19 cases have ticked up again in the last week.
In the seven-day stretch that ended Tuesday, there were 94 cases detected on campus — four more than the previous three weeks combined. Most of them — 76 — were among undergraduates.
According to UI epidemiologist and Associate Professor Rebecca Smith, an uptick around Halloween weekend was entirely expected, but the holiday isn’t the only suspected variable.
“We’ve known from our experience that there would be an uptick in cases this week, because of the weather getting colder along with Halloween weekend immediately following midterms,” Smith said. “It matches what we saw in fall 2020, relatively, and vaccines are the reason for that ‘relatively.’”
In the same week last year, 236 cases were detected on campus. More people were getting tested at that time, but the vaccination rate among undergraduates also wasn’t at 95 percent, like it is now.
With only 1 in 20 undergraduates not yet fully vaccinated, most new cases on campus are breakthroughs.
“Breakthrough cases are much more mild and much less likely to create long-COVID symptoms,” Smith said.
For most days in the last month, campus tests have detected fewer than 10 new cases. On Oct. 23, a Saturday, zero cases were identified from 702 campus tests.
Warmer-than-usual weather and a heavy midterm season are partially to credit for the dip, as is a campus that is 94 percent fully vaccinated.
And a new case-detection method the UI debuted this semester — “outbreak testing” — has helped out, too.
Since the fall semester started, whenever more than three cases in a week or two or more cases in a day are detected at the same address, all residents at that address are required to get tested every other day until cases drop.
This applies to dorms, apartments, fraternities and sororities, along with any other living situation.
“It’s been incredibly helpful to control the spread,” Smith said. “At the beginning of the semester, we were seeing 70 percent of cases coming from those locations.”
Four locations have been added to the “outbreak” classification this week, Smith said, after a week with none on the list.
Ahead of Thanksgiving break, students will be encouraged to test before heading home.
Wearing masks indoors, ventilation, and limited social circles are still “very effective” ways to limit your risk, Smith said, and the Moderna vaccine has been added to the available booster shots in Champaign County.
Individuals who were fully vaccinated more than six months ago and fit one the following qualifications are eligible:
- 65 and older.
- 18 and older with underlying health conditions, or living in a long-term-care facility.
- 18 or older and working in a setting with increased risk for exposure.
“If you feel that you are eligible, it can help boost your immune response, and that’s likely to help,” she said.