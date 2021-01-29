URBANA — The University of Illinois is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to select in-person employees.
The UI had previously given the vaccine to health workers and directed others to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s vaccine campaigns.
On Friday, its website was updated with a new list of who is eligible, adding several different groups of select in-person employees, including:
- In-person employees at the Childhood Development Lab
- In-person employees at University High School
- In-person employees at University Primary School
- In-person employees at Orchard Downs Preschool
- Instructors teaching at least one in-person class for the Spring 2021 semester
- In-person researchers located at sites designated for Shield-related saliva collection, research development and/or COVID response; sites contracted for state and local community engagement
- In-person Facilities & Services employees
- In-person Housing/Student Affairs employees
- In-person Technology Services employees
- In-person Division of Intercollegiate Athletics employees
"The DIA employees on the list are employees who are in person, in-close contact with fellow staff and student-athletes, such as coaches and strength coaches who are in the gym, in the weight rooms or traveling in vehicles with our student athletes," UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
UI officials have said they’re following local and federal health guidelines for who to prioritize.
"The university does not control the order of who receives the vaccine or the timelines. If you are not in the group scheduled for vaccination in this round, please be patient. We do not yet know which groups will be offered the vaccine next or when," Chancellor Robert Jones wrote Friday in a mass email. "Based on the information we have at this time, we believe the remaining university employees working in-person not listed above will be the next group to receive vaccine appointments."