URBANA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a $1 million grant to the University of Illinois for pandemic-related wastewater testing research.
Specifically, the project is intended to explore “how a wastewater monitoring network can be rapidly and effectively designed and deployed to address current and future pandemics.”
Testing for the presence of pathogens in sewer water can serve as an early detection tool for public health and the community. The virus that causes COVID-19, for example, is shed in the fecal waste of both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, and testing wastewater can provide information about the emergence and spread of the virus ahead of human testing data.
The principal investigator, Thanh (Helen) Nguyen, is a UI professor in civil and environmental engineering who has already been involved in wastewater monitoring in the local community during the pandemic.
She recently restarted her wastewater surveillance in about five-to-six areas of Champaign County that are near to where crowds gather, she said.
“We didn’t see anything yet,” she said. “I think the transmission has been low.”
Nguyen, who is working with researchers in Gainesville, Fla. and Portland, Ore., said all the sewer testing for this research will be conducted in Champaign County.
She also said it’s important to begin testing when transmission is low, in advance of more indoor gatherings as temperatures become too low for outdoor events.
The grant money will cover three years, she said.
One of the objectives will be to develop ways to share data with the community using such tools as a dashboard, Nguyen said.
The EPA said the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the need for tools to monitor infectious diseases as they emerge and spread.
Research is needed to help create effective wastewater sampling networks and to make the data available in a form that can be readily used by public health, the agency said.
With the new grant funding, research at the UI will be used to develop a system to rank locations where wastewater monitoring should be done and focus on improving the accuracy of predictions using such factors as weather, human mobility, health care, infrastructure, population density, socio-demographics and information from the current pandemic, according to the EPA.
Because people are mobile, Nguyen said, wastewater testing from some interstate rest areas will also be included in the research.
“When we get infected, the virus travels with us,” she said.