URBANA — The University of Illinois will hold its first week of the spring semester online to give it students’ time to test for COVID-19.
In response to rising COVID cases, emergence of the omicron variant and holiday season travel, the UI is putting in some extra precautions to start next academic term.
All students — even those who are fully vaccinated — must upload a negative off-campus test for COVID-19 within three days prior to returning to campus.
Once they arrive to campus, every student must receive a negative on-campus test result before Friday, Jan. 21.
The off-campus test and on-campus test must be done at least three days apart.
The virtual first week of classes lasts from Jan. 18-21. In-person instruction is set to resume on Monday, Jan. 24.
“I want to give you this information now so you can prepare,” Chancellor Robert Jones wrote in a mass-email sent to students on Monday. “We will continue to monitor the situation and seek guidance from health experts at our university, in our community, in our state and in our country.”