URBANA — The Graduate Employees’ Organization is hoping it can convince University of Illinois administrators to reinstate a student dismissed for not taking COVID-19 tests.
Ivor Chen, a fourth-year physics Ph.D. student from China, was dismissed Jan. 29 from the UI for one year, according to the GEO.
After exhausting his appeals, the GEO went public with the case, launching a petition that as of Monday had more than 11,000 signatures. It has also filed a grievance on his behalf.
Chen declined an interview, but GEO representatives spoke on his behalf Monday.
“If Ivor is going to receive any relief, it has to come from within the university, and the only way that we or anyone else has of motivating the university to do the right thing and to change his disciplinary decision is through public pressure,” GEO representative Kai Shinbrough said at a virtual news conference.
Provost Andreas Cangellaris defended the UI’s COVID-19 disciplinary process when asked Monday at an academic Senate committee meeting but said he couldn’t comment on Chen’s case, citing student privacy laws.
The disciplinary process is led by the academic Senate in partnership with the vice chancellor for student affairs, he said, and cases and appeals are heard by a panel of students, faculty and staff.
“The procedure affords students due process, including the right to a written notice of charges, the opportunity to have a hearing with an advisor present, the right to present evidence and testimony and the right to appeal a disciplinary action,” Cangellaris said. “Decisions to sanction students are not made lightly, nor without warning.”
He also noted the testing requirements are in place for a reason: “The safety, health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and the greater community, especially during the pandemic, is our number one priority.”
Before the semester, Dean of Students Stephen Bryan said in a virtual news conference that 50 students had been dismissed so far from the UI. Chen, who lives here with his mother, only left his home for essential activities such as grocery shopping, according to a letter of support from the GEO.
The UI sent a mass message Sept. 24 to students not in compliance with testing protocols, though Shinbrough said Chen did not recall seeing it.
“We do receive a lot of emails,” GEO representative Elinor Fujimoto said.
On Dec. 11, Chen tried to take a certification test issued by the Society of Actuaries, according to the petition, but was asked to show his building-entry status on the Safer Illinois app, which only allows entry with a recent negative test. He left the site when asked to do so, according to the GEO. On Dec. 21, Chen received a disciplinary charge notice, the petition states. Fujimoto said Chen thought he was in compliance and didn’t realize he needed an exemption.
“The messaging around who was supposed to get tested and who isn’t was very unclear,” she said.
Cangellaris disagreed: “Our COVID-19 safety protocols — as well as the way we go about the requirement for regular testing and possible consequences for violating the protocols — have been broadly, regularly and frequently communicated throughout the pandemic, on virtually every platform that is available to us,” he said.
In the spring semester, Chen successfully received an exemption, according to the petition.
“In the spring 2021 semester, the university did put out a massmail that clearly outlines the instructions to receive exemption for the spring,” GEO representative Becca Maree said. “That’s why we believe that the dismissal is incredibly disproportionate discipline for someone who was following the guidelines in spring 2021 when they were clearly communicated.”
At a disciplinary hearing Jan. 29, the panel issued its punishment which included two 1,000-word essays, a trespass notification and 80 hours of community service, according to the petition. The dismissal was appealed to the academic Senate Committee on Student Discipline, which denied the appeal Feb. 11, according to the GEO. The GEO filed a Level 2 grievance Feb. 1 on Chen’s behalf, which was denied Feb. 5, according to the petition. It is now escalating the grievance to Level 3, and if denied, would leave a lengthy state arbitration process as the only remaining option, according to the GEO.
The petition also said the dismissal threatens Chen’s visa status, though Shinbrough said Chen did not want to comment further on that.
“Given all the sort of scrutiny he’s dealing with, I don’t think he, one, has that completely mapped out or necessarily wants to put it out there just yet until things are settled down for him,” GEO representative Advith Govindarajan said. “He’s inundated at this time.”