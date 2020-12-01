URBANA — Chancellor Robert Jones says the University of Illinois’ saliva-based testing could be expanded to the community within a few weeks.
During a senate executive committee meeting on Monday, Jones said the certification of the lab handling the UI’s tests still needs to be extended to a mobile lab that can process up to 10,000 tests a day on its own.
“We’ve been talking about this for several weeks, and if we’d had our druthers, it would have been operational by now,” Jones said. “But I’m afraid there’s very strict rules and regulations you have to abide by.”
Jones said the certification is “hopefully only weeks away.”
The UI’s labs have already been testing Urbana and Champaign firefighters for some time, and Jones said he’s been in touch with local mayors about how to prioritize who in the community should be tested.
“What would be the next level of community, essential or front-line workers that need to be included in this testing protocol?” Jones said. “We need to be able to extend that to frontline workers, to underserved communities.”
He also said the UI also wants to offer testing to employees’ dependents.
The mobile lab is already doing practice runs, he said, and once the proper certifications are received, the testing would be rolled out in phases.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said there aren’t any details yet, but “we’ve been told they are working very hard to make it possible.”
“It’s very difficult logistically,” she said, since not everyone in the community is part of a unified network the way UI students and employees are.
“That’s the big challenge, that back-end technology,” Marlin said.
But she said the tests are needed.
“We desperately need it because the delay in getting results from Market Place testing makes those tests pretty much worthless,” Marlin said. “We need a test with rapid turnaround and that’s reliable.”
With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths locally, Jones encouraged students and employees still in the area to keep their guard up.
“Please remain vigilant, and please remain very, very careful as you interface with your colleagues and others in this community,” Jones said.