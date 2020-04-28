URBANA — The University of Illinois System hopes to re-open its campuses this fall.
In a massmail, President Tim Killeen said he created a committee to help the system plan for in-person instruction this fall.
“Included in the coordinating committee’s planning will be issues such as how the pandemic will affect class sizes, residence hall occupancy, large sports or entertainment events, and other traditional campus activities,” he wrote.
Killeen said he is “confident that with the appropriate protocols in place, we will restore much of our face-to-face teaching, as well as lab-based research, residential life and the other unique benefits that make our campus communities second to none.”
“I look forward to the fall when we can come back together and bring our campuses back to life,” he said.
In response to COVID-19, the UI moved classes online after spring break, and later announced summer courses would also be online.
Despite planning for in-person instruction this fall, study-abroad programs for this fall have been suspended.