URBANA — There were fewer reports of noncompliant parties and isolation violations last weekend, as University of Illinois officials expressed hope that enhanced COVID-19 enforcement is working.
The two weeks of limited activity is scheduled to end Wednesday. Chancellor Robert Jones said at Monday’s academic Senate executive committee meeting that he’s working on what the next steps will be.
“We have every indication that we’re getting this under control. But we can’t ease up at this juncture,” he said. “We had a meeting this morning where we’re starting to discuss what are the next steps and making sure that we can continue to drive the number of new positive cases down, and keep it there for the rest of the semester and the rest of the academic year.”
After cases exceeded expectations a week into the semester, Jones sent a mass email Sept. 2 requesting students limit going out for only essential activities and announced a new initiative to contact students within 30 minutes of testing positive.
He also said the Urbana campus would step up enforcement of COVID-19 policies, threatening “immediate suspension” for violators.
So far, eight students and one fraternity have received interim suspensions, Dean of Student Support and Advocacy Stephen Bryan said.
Another 273 reports have been made in the past week, but Bryan said the trend in the number of reported gatherings is encouraging.
There were 20 reports of gatherings from Labor Day weekend, which Bryan said dropped to five this past weekend.
“I think we’re seeing the visible effects of the chancellor’s email,” Bryan said.
He said students are responding to the effort to contact them quickly after testing positive, with 99 percent responding within a minute after receiving a text from what is called Shield Team 30.
Two weeks ago, there were 43 students not complying with their isolation or quarantine directives, Bryan said, and that has dropped to 24.
He said the noncompliance doesn’t appear to be driven by politics.
“As I’ve been out on the party scene riding around, I haven’t encountered that notion at all that it’s a resistance to wearing the mask because of the political environment,” Bryan said. “Instead, I’ve encountered more of a notion of I’m invincible … It’s not gonna happen to me, or if it does, it’s not that big of a deal.”
Since students began moving in Aug. 16, there have been 1,891 cases detected among the campus community, including 59 faculty and staff members, epidemiologist Rebecca Smith said.
The number of new cases has dropped off sharply in the dorms and Greek houses, but less sharply in off-campus housing, she said.
“Off-campus housing has not come down as much as we would like,” Smith said.
Physicist and COVID-19 modeler Nigel Goldenfeld said it’s too early to say what will happen if and when the measures are lifted.
“It depends on how we relax the measures that we’re currently taking,” Goldenfeld said. “And so we will obviously be analyzing these data in the next day or so, and coming to some conclusions as a team about what is the right way to do this.”
He said expanding testing to the Champaign-Urbana community is a priority, particularly to local school districts and the family members of faculty.
The UI has developed mobile testing units, of which Jones said the “first major deployment should be to serve the community. K–12 education: we’ve had two meetings with the superintendents of the school districts, and we will be looking at a way to make it available to the general public.”