CHAMPAIGN — The first time Nicholas Wu saw the devastation a disease outbreak can cause was when he was growing up in Hong Kong, and the city was effectively shut down by SARS.
The housing market was destroyed, schools were closed for three months, everyone wore face masks and there was panic much like the panic that set in at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., he recalls.
Wu was in middle school at the time, and the experience changed the course of his career path.
Now a University of Illinois biochemistry professor, Wu went on to make the study of infectious diseases his career.
He was recently chosen to receive one of three $150,000 Michelson Prizes: next Generation Grants given annually to young researchers for the advancement of human immunology, vaccine discovery and immunotherapy research.
Wu studies the evolution of viruses and antibodies, according to the University of Illinois. Antibodies are blood proteins produced by the immune system to fight off foreign substances such as bacteria and viruses.
Wu describes the focus of his research as “the arms race” between viruses and the immune system.
“The viruses keep evolving, and our immune system has to keep up. I’m trying to understand this whole dynamic,” he said.
He is currently focused on influenza and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The grant award will help fund his influenza research — which he hopes will speed up and streamline the development of antibody-based therapeutics for flu, he said.
Wu is also in the midst of COVID-19 research — specifically trying to improve the vaccine design to make it more effective, he said.
He’s currently looking at how the same effectiveness of the vaccine could be maintained when given at lower doses, given the side effects some people have experienced and the reluctance some still have to get vaccinated, he said.
Wu, who has been in his position at the UI since 2020, holds a doctorate in molecular biology from the UCLA and formerly was a research associate with the Scripps Research Institute for five years.
He first came to the U.S. in 2007 for his college education, he said.
Wu, who is married with a 1-year-old daughter, said his parents came to the U.S. to help out for a month or two when his daughter was born and stayed after they were unable to get a flight home.
Also a keyboard player, Wu said he enjoys playing and listening to jazz, and pre-pandemic, he enjoyed playing soccer.
The prizes are awarded by the Michelson Medical Research Foundation and the Human Vaccines Project.
“We need disruptive thinkers and doers who dare to change the trajectory of the world for the better,” said Dr. Gary Michelson, founder and co-chair of the Michelson Medical Research Foundation. “Yet promising young researchers too often lack the opportunities, resources and freedom to explore their bold ideas.”