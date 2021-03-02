URBANA — After a few weeks of delays, Urbana High School will soon begin administering the University of Illinois’ saliva test.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the district is working through an agreement with the UI and OSF HealthCare, which will process the COVID-19 tests.
“We’re getting a little bit closer,” Ivory-Tatum said at this week’s school board meeting. “If we’re not able to start next week, I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to start after spring break.
“I know a lot of people are really anxious about that, but we’re still moving forward with it, and that will be happening sooner rather than later.”
The tests for the Urbana district, along with those to be used in Champaign and at two Chicago districts, will be funded through a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation.
They will allow the district to conduct surveillance testing of both staff and students.
Ivory-Tatum also said that after last week’s second vaccine clinic, around 70 percent of district staff is fully vaccinated. In total, 612 second doses were given out.
“We feel really good about that,” she said. “We have put out quite a few kudos to the nurses, the CNAs, SRSs, people doing temperature checks. It was a huge team effort.”