CHAMPAIGN — Want to help your kids stay focused on their classwork when school is being accessed from a computer at home?
Try moving at least one lesson a day to an outdoor green space, such as your backyard or a neighborhood park, new University of Illinois research suggests.
UI Crop Sciences Professor Andrea Faber Taylor said her research was done before the COVID-19 pandemic and it focused on Canadian kindergarten students near Toronto. But the findings also have applications for kids of other ages at a time when many schools have cancelled in-person classroom learning, she said.
Specifically, the research found kindergarten students, especially girls, who spent a semester with a daily lesson in outdoor green spaces had greater self-regulation — basically the ability to manage behavior and stay on task — than kids who only had one outdoor lesson a week.
Kids who self-regulate well can control their emotions, impulses and physical movements and focus on their lessons, Taylor said.
Children who took part in the study included 380 kindergarten students in nine Canadian schools, half of whom got a daily outdoor lesson and half of whom got lessons outdoors every day in all kinds of weather. The students were scored on self-regulation measures at the beginning and at the end of the semester.
The research also took into account the total amount of time students spent in outdoor green space while they were at school, such as recess times.
The benefits of outdoor lessons were clearer for girls than for boys, Taylor said.
At the end of a semester, girls getting daily outdoor lessons scored higher on self-regulation measures than girls getting outdoor lessons only once a week, and findings for boys were less statistically significant, she said.
Taylor said she doesn’t have a clear indication of why the impact was greater for girls. It may be that being in outdoor spaces was more restorative and supportive of girls’ needs when they were stressed or fatigued or that the boys may have been less sensitive to their physical surroundings, she said.
This research adds to the body of literature suggesting both children and adults benefit from spending more time in green spaces, Taylor said.
For families using portable devices to access classroom lessons from home, Taylor suggested parents try moving them outdoors for at least part of the day, provided that the outdoor setting is quiet and free of distractions.
It’s better also not to wait for the weekend to get kids outside, but to form a routine in which kids get that outdoor time every day, she said.
Just try it, she urged parents.
“It doesn’t have to be a disruption to the day, and it can be a great way to have that cumulative benefit and getting them back on task,” she said.
It’s also her hope that the research raises the value of outdoor settings as schools resume in-person classes and will encourage them to move some lessons outdoors to change up the environment and the air being breathed.
Not all kids have access to outdoor green space at home, she said.
“They spend a lot of hours at school, especially kids in before and after school care,” she said. “By the time they get home, there’s not a lot of time to go to a park.”
And there may be another benefit down the road to getting kids outdoors more.
Taylor said studies have shown kids with access to green spaces grow up to be more protective of the environment as adults.
“If we foster that in early childhood, that connection and that love and comfort of being in nature, they grow up to be better stewards of nature,” she said.
Taylor was a co-author of the study, which was published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.