URBANA — The University of Illinois plans to file a legal brief in support of a lawsuit challenging new visa rules for international students.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Agency announced Monday that international students wouldn’t be able to take an exclusively online course load this semester, and by Wednesday, Harvard and MIT sued to stop enforcement of the new guidelines.
In addition to filing amicus briefs, President Tim Killeen wrote in a mass email that, “We also are working with our peer institutions, higher education membership associations, and state and federal leaders to explore other potential legal avenues.”
The email was cosigned by the chancellors from each of the UI System’s three campuses.
The announcement follows a tweet Friday from President Donald Trump threatening to take away the tax-exempt status of higher-education institutions if they “Act Against Public Policy.”
The UI plans to offer a hybrid of in-person and online instruction this fall, which Killeen said “should limit the impact on our students.”
“Nevertheless, we are deeply concerned about the severe impact the new directive would have across U.S. higher education and will vigorously defend international students and their access to the world-class educational experiences in our country,” he wrote.