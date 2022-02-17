URBANA — The University of Illinois will lift its mask requirement for most non-instructional spaces by the end of the month, Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday morning.
Students and staff must still wear masks for in-person classes and passing periods, but the masking and vaccination-or-test requirements to enter public events — including athletics — will end on Feb. 28.
Face coverings will no longer be required in the majority of indoor spaces, except for health-care locations like McKinley Health and COVID-19 testing sites, transportation in Willard Airport and C-U Mass Transit buses, where a federal mandate still applies.
Some research labs may still require face coverings, as will certain university events that have the condition in their contracts.
“For example, the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will continue to require face coverings at certain ticketed events until further notice,” Jones said in the mass email.
The university’s COVID-19 testing requirements, door-checker system and vaccination/booster requirement will remain in place.
The changes follow Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s promise to start lifting COVID restrictions by the end of the month, since cases have subsided after the winter omicron surge.
“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on campus, and we are prepared to quickly adjust our approach if necessary," Jones said. “I also want to emphasize that as we enter this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may not all experience the same emotions. Some will welcome the loosening of some COVID-19 mandates, while others may experience some level of discomfort with this change.
“Please know that if you decide to continue to wear a face covering in university spaces for yourself or your loved ones, you should do so without hesitation, and the university will absolutely support you in that decision.”