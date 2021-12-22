Starting with the Jan. 6 home basketball game against Maryland, the University of Illinois will require a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative-test protocol for all UI-sponsored events with more than 200 people in attendance.
All guests ages 12 and older entering State Farm Center, including media, staff and premium seating patrons, will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event in the arena, the UI announced Wednesday.
— The News-Gazette