URBANA — When students return to the University of Illinois this fall, they may be able to sit a bit closer to each other.
At Monday’s academic Senate executive committee meeting, Provost Andreas Cangellaris said the UI is waiting to hear from the Illinois Board of Higher Education on whether the recommended distance between people in higher education will be reduced from 6 feet to 3, as it has been at the K-12 level.
“Six-feet distancing is now down to three feet — is that correct, Brian?” Cangellaris said.
“We are waiting for that officially to get handed down from the Board of Higher Education. They’ve told us that’s what’s coming, but we haven’t seen it in writing yet,” said Brian Brauer, associate director of the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
The UI is planning on most classes this fall to be held in-person, with the exception of large lectures being held online or in a hybrid fashion.
Students could begin registering for fall classes Monday.
“I think as our students start to make their plans, they are going to be very happy to find that the vast majority of the courses will be available in-person in the fall,” Cangellaris said.
“Our space assignment team in the office of the registrar is seeing a huge demand for classroom spaces across the entire campus, which is another encouraging sign that this fall is going to feel a lot more like our pre-COVID-19 university.”
Students will still be required to wear face masks, Cangellaris said, but the UI is looking at changing its twice-a-week testing requirement for people who are vaccinated.
“This is actually a topic of conversation among our Shield team, and of course, in close coordination with CUPHD,” Cangellaris said. He expects “an update on this, if not by the end of this week, early next week.”
Professor Gay Miller suggested reduced testing could be used as an incentive to getting vaccinated.
“I think if there are people who will be motivated to be vaccinated if they can avoid the testing come this fall, that is something important to consider,” she said.