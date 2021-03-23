URBANA -- The University of Illinois and OSF HealthCare will work together to expand the university’s SHIELD rapid saliva testing program for COVID-19 to local schools, businesses and government employees.
The expansion of the UI’s testing program into the community -- being rolled out under the name SHIELD CU -- was announced Tuesday, a week after the state announced the hours at its own daily free testing site at Market Place mall were being cut back to four days a week.
SHIELD CU will initially provide testing to students and staff members at Urbana High School, Champaign’s Stratton Academy of the Arts and Champaign County employees, along with family and household members of UI students, faculty and staff, according to UI and OSF HealthCare officials.
Plans call for expanding to other Champaign and Urbana schools, other local governments, businesses and underserved communities in the near future, they said.
Champaign County has a contract with OSF to begin offering testing to all county employees once a week at a cost of $10 a test.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said county employees will be given the opportunity to be tested by OSF staff at UI State Farm Center, probably starting next week.
With one-third to one-half of county employees already vaccinated for COVID-19 and all government employees newly eligible for vaccine, Kloeppel said she doesn’t know how many county employees will take advantage of the testing opportunity.
“We’ll see what kind of response we get,” she said.
Expanding testing through SHIELD CU is intended to reduce the COVID positivity rate and keep it low so schools, businesses and activities can safely reopen, according to OSF and UI officials.
“We are very proud to partner with OSF HealthCare to help everyone in our community find a safer and a healthier way through COVID-19,” said UI Chancellor Robert Jones. “We are excited to see the saliva-based test that we invented here at Illinois being used to help Champaign County.”
Coming with the testing rollout will be the “Safer Community” app, which participants will need to download on their phones to be notified about their test results and help locate testing centers.
At this time, State Farm Center is the only testing site listed on OSF Healthcare’s new SHIELD CU website.
Participants testing positive for COVID also will be offered access to OSF HealthCare services through OSF Urgo urgent care centers and virtual care through OSF OnCall.