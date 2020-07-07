URBANA — Beginning Wednesday, University of Illinois students and faculty will be able to get tested for COVID-19 on campus.
Two testing sites will be ready this week — at a tent by the Alice Campbell Alumni Center and indoors at State Farm Center — and more than a dozen sites should be added by the time classes start Aug. 24.
UI researchers developed a less invasive saliva-based test and hope to administer 10,000 of them a day.
In addition to testing everyone as they return to campus and again a few days later to confirm the original result, the UI plans to use algorithms, contact tracing and Bluetooth-based exposure notifications through the official UI smartphone app to determine who to test throughout the semester.
The UI is hiring more than 100 people to help administer the tests, which don’t require skilled health care workers to administer and should take just a few minutes.
For 30 minutes before taking the test, university employees and students should refrain from eating, drinking, tobacco use, chewing gum, brushing their teeth or using mouth wash.
The two campus testing sites that are opening this week will be available for walk-up testing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The UI expects to deliver results within 24 hours to the McKinley Health Center patient portal.
The UI’s tests are free and only available to university employees and students.There are several other testing sites around Champaign-Urbana open to the entire community, including the state Department of Public Health’s drive-thru site at Market Place Mall. A full list is at dph.illinois.gov/testing.
The UI’s saliva-based test is a key part of its plan to reopen campus this fall.
“Testing at scale is how you’re able to monitor things and guide the community through the mitigation of unnecessary surges in COVID-19 cases,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said at last week’s academic Senate meeting.