CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 is in the process of revising its plan for fall instruction after Monday night’s board meeting, in which members urged the district to limit the amount of students in school.
At the beginning of the year, the district will likely restrict eligibility for in-person instruction to students with Individualized Education Programs and 504 Plans, English Language Learners, and students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
“If you don’t have WiFi, or if you need additional support to have success in an online platform, those would be the families we would be targeting to bring back,” Superintendent Susan Zola said Tuesday.
Zola said that would make just over half of kindergarten through fifth-grade students eligible for in-person learning. She did not have data on the number of middle and high school students who would be eligible for an in-person slot.
The goal, she said, is to provide in-person education to the students who are most disconnected.
The remaining students would participate in the district’s Virtual Academy, a wholly separate online school not affiliated with any campus.
Some teachers will teach in the Virtual Academy, and some will teach in-person. The Virtual Academy is “expected to mirror the traditional school schedules,” according to the district’s presentation at Monday night’s board meeting.
The district’s original plan set a target of 18 students per K-5 classroom involving four hours of daily instruction. Middle and high school students were expected to be given an option of two days each week of in-person learning.
“The plan last night was our early thinking, and we’ll use that plan to adjust based on feedback from the board,” Zola said Tuesday. “Now that we have some direction from the board, we’ll continue to develop those plans and work to articulate a message out to our families over the next week or so, where we’re at and next steps moving forward."