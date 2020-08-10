CHAMPAIGN — Shortly after Unit 4 superintendent Susan Zola sent out word last Wednesday that Champaign schools would be fully remote for the entire first quarter, Mike Sitch noticed a trend in his social media feed.
“I noticed teachers sharing all of the ways they were going to make it work,” said the Champaign Federation of Teachers’ co-vice president.
“A lot of (the discussion) turned into, ‘Here’s this research. Here’s what we can do.’ For so long, so much anxiety existed about what we were going to do in the hybrid model. It was so difficult for teachers and, I think, families, to wrap their heads around it.
“This is going to be something that we can look to and say, ‘Here’s what we’re doing for the first quarter. Let’s lean into this and make it as good as we can for families.’”
At Monday night’s board meeting, Zola laid out the district’s vision for what remote learning will look like when school starts Aug. 26, following two days of orientation for all students.
All students will receive five hours of instruction, with those in K-5 receiving half of that as live instruction and students in grades 6-12 getting four hours of live instruction. The remaining hours would be devoted to independent learning.
Unlike remote learning in the spring, attendance will be taken, and work will be graded as normal.
If students cannot attend when their live class is in session, Zola said they’ll be able to watch recordings at a later time.
“I shared a concern with a lot of community members that a return-to-school plan virtually would look like it did in the spring,” said Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, among the board members who voted unanimously in support of the reopening plan.
“It’s very clear that this plan is nothing like it was in the spring. It’s very clear that the plan is to serve the students.
“Every time we’ve touched on or talked about discipline like attendance, we’re not talking about discipline. … We’re talking about, ‘OK, who are the different supports that we can lean on to reach out to that family and find out how we can support them?’ That’s how schools should be.”
As for whether kids will be able to work on classwork outside the home and teachers will be able to work from home, Zola said the district is working on options.
The schools may be open in some way to accommodate some students, along with other organizations, including the YMCA.
Teachers, Zola said, may be able to work from home.
When they are working from home, Zola said the district will provide internet access for all students. She specifically addressed a plan devised with Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen to provide a public internet mesh system in areas where there is no access, including one set up in the Shadow Wood neighborhood.
Cable-ready families will have the opportunity to receive subsidized internet through Comcast paid for by the district, and the district will provide Verizon hot spots to others.
“Parents are going to be struggling and kids are going to be struggling and I hear people saying, ‘I’m glad I don’t have kids in school,’” board President Amy Armstrong said. “If you’re a taxpayer, you have kids in school. If you’re a citizen, you have kids in school. It is vitally important that all of our children get an education and enter our community as productive citizens.”
One major breakthrough may help make a return to school possible after the first quarter ends. The University of Illinois SHIELD team, tasked with building capacity for its saliva test that yields quick results, announced a plan to build its testing capacity beyond the UI community. Zola said she and other superintendents are in discussion with the university about that test.
For the time being, the district will do its best to provide education while teachers and students are in separate locations.
“If we can have testing and our protocols are tight and in place and everyone’s on the same page with what’s expected, then that makes this a more viable option for us to be in-person at the end of the school year,” Sitch said.
“A lot of districts, a lot of people are really concerned with doing everything they can to open their schools, but I think this is smart because this gives us time to do the right steps so that we’re in school at the end, so kindergarten teachers can get hugs from their kids and so the Class of 2021 can walk the stage.”