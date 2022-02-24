CHAMPAIGN — Masks remain a must for students but vaccinated, boosted and socially-distanced Champaign school staffers won't have to cover their faces in certain indoor settings starting Friday, under revised district protocols.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer announced the revisions in a Thursday letter to families. The relaxed mask rules apply to staff members and "certain visitors" in rooms where no students are present, the door is closed and at least 6 feet of distance is kept between all present.
"At this time, we are not changing any current procedures for students," Boozer wrote.
In her letter, Boozer cited last week's decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, which opted not to rule on a Sangamon County circuit judge essentially voiding state-mandated rules for schools on masking and vaccinations by issuing a temporary restraining order.
In the weeks since the Sangamon judge's ruling, all but a handful of school districts in the region enacted mask-optional policies, with many including "recommended but not required" language.
Danville on Tuesday became the latest district to go that route, leaving Champaign and Urbana as the lone local districts with more than one school to require masking among students.
"In its ruling," Boozer wrote, "the Court said that the ruling 'in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the (Illinois Department of Public Health) in creating provisions addressing COVID-19.' In simple terms, the District can still develop and implement operational and safety protocols as needed.
"We take this responsibility very seriously. Our strong protocols have made our schools some of the safest places to be for students and staff. I am very proud that we have not had to use an 'adaptive pause' and credit our community for keeping our schools open."
Masking rules for students could be revised after spring break, Boozer noted.
"While the data in our schools recently has been encouraging, the data immediately following our Winter Break was concerning," she wrote. "We are continuing to monitor the number of cases locally, nationally and globally and are awaiting new schools guidance from the CDC.
"With Spring Break just around the corner and students and families planning global travel, we are hesitant to make additional changes right now. If the data after Spring Break looks similar to today's data, I intend on bringing forward a recommendation to further loosen our protocols."