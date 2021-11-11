CHAMPAIGN — Based on "conversations and feedback from a number of stakeholders," Champaign schools have opted to go with a modified schedule in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
In a letter to families on Thursday, Superintendent Shelia Boozer said classes would shift from in-person to remote on Nov. 22-23 so that the district can hold a vaccination clinic for children aged 5-11 "in a manner that ensures all of our students, and especially our traditionally marginalized students, are given the opportunity and access to the vaccine in order to make sure they are not missing more school days in the future due to COVID."
The clinic will be held both days at Bottenfield Elementary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A parent/guardian must be present when their student received the vaccine, officials said. Unit 4 will offer shuttle bus service from sites around the community to assist families.
"It is critical that we get as many students as possible vaccinated to bring an end to the pandemic and allow us to focus 100% of our efforts on educating our students," Boozer wrote Thursday, six days after children 5-11 became eligible to be vaccinated for COVID.
The second dose of the vaccine will be made available to students on the two days prior to winter break, Dec. 20-21. "Details regarding this clinic as well as student schedule information will be shared once we know how many students participated in the first clinic on November 22-23," Boozer wrote, adding that final exams for high school students will go on as scheduled on Dec. 20-21.
Boozer's letter went on to say: "In order to ensure Nursing and Transportation support for these all-day vaccine clinics and to provide students and staff additional time with their families leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, students will NOT be expected to attend school in-person on November 22-23. Instead, they will participate in at least five (5) hours of independent, asynchronous learning activities created by their teachers on a schedule that works for them and their families.
"Each day, teachers will also host two (2) hours of virtual 'office hours' for students who need assistance or want to check in. Information about each teacher's office hours will be shared via Google Classroom and other methods. Learning activities in our Early Childhood program will look different and more information will be communicated by the school.
"Student attendance will be based upon completion of the asynchronous activities. The work must be completed no later than December 2, 2021 for a student to be considered 'present' for these days. We understand that asynchronous learning may cause a hardship for some families. For elementary school families who have no other options available during the regular school day, each of our elementary schools will have a supervised Distance Learning Center (DLC) where students can complete their asynchronous learning and engage in other, self-directed online activities. Students may work independently in the DLC for all or part of their regular school day.
"The DLC at our Early Childhood Center will be available to families during their regular session time (AM or PM) only. Please note that, because we are using our buses to shuttle students and families to the vaccine clinic, transportation to the DLCs will NOT be provided.
"In order to ensure adequate staffing at each building, families who want their students to attend the Distance Learning Center must inform their school no later than Tuesday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. Each school will share additional information about how to make these arrangements in a separate communication."