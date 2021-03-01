CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois System announced Monday that it has received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its saliva-based COVID-19 tests.
If the news sounds familiar, that’s because the UI announced in August that its test was operating under the umbrella of an FDA emergency-use authorization based on a bridging study comparing the UI’s test to a similar one developed at Yale.
But UI officials later walked that back, saying they misunderstood federal guidance and applied in December for emergency-use authorization.
Despite the lack of FDA approval, the test had been properly lab-certified and dozens of organizations around the world were sold the test, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, American University and a Toyota plant in Kentucky, officials have said.
While fewer people are getting tested as vaccines roll out and caseloads drop, Shield T3 Principal Officer Bill Jackson said at a board meeting last week that “we see Shield T3 continue to rise in testing volume.”
“There’s a lot of opportunity going forward,” he said.
“This important step simplifies the process of setting up labs and gives our partners added assurance," he said Monday in the news release.
The emergency-use authorization received Monday also unlocks $20 million in federal COVID-19 funding to provide 1 million tests to public universities in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release.
“Even as we lead large-population states in vaccinations, widespread testing remains a critical tool in combating this pandemic, and I’m dedicating $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide 1 million tests to Illinois’ other public universities under the FDA’s emergency use authorization,” he said.