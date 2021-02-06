Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light snow this afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.