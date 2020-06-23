MAHOMET — Health officials are asking anyone who attended an “unofficial prom” at a private home in Mahomet on June 13 to get tested for COVID-19.
There have been 10 confirmed cases of the disease linked to the party, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The health district hasn’t been able to obtain a list of those who attended the party, Pryde said. She said the event wasn’t connected to the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
Superintendent Lindsey Hall said the district is aware of a non-school event that took place earlier in June and is now being investigated by the health district for positive cases.
“We stress that this event was not related to, sanctioned by or endorsed by the Mahomet-Seymour schools,” she said. “We are also aware that some of the COVID-19 cases are students in our school district.”
Hall also said district officials don’t know the number of COVID-19 cases involving students in the district.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily suspended all in-person activities at Mahomet-Seymour High School, which included athletic conditioning and behind-the-wheel driver’s education,” she said.
The health district is asking those who attended the unofficial prom to contact their health care providers for testing, or to go to the community-based drive-thru testing site at Market Place Mall.
The testing site is located on the east side of the mall off North Market Street and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.
The investigation is ongoing, the health district said.
The Jimmy John’s restaurant at 701 E. Main St. has also closed for deep cleaning.