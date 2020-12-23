URBANA — Apple Dumplin’ restaurant in Urbana is now permanently restricted from operating without a valid health permit.
That was part of a settlement agreement between the restaurant and county health officials spelled out in a permanent injunction order approved by Judge Benjamin Dyer Wednesday morning.
The settlement also included an agreement by restaurant owners Jim and Kathryn Flaningam to comply with all applicable laws, including any notice of requirements issued by the Champaign County Public Health Department.
The agreement also included the dismissal of two related cases — a lawsuit the Flaningams filed against public health and an ordinance violation case filed against Kathryn Flaningam in connection with operating a food establishment without a valid health permit.
To get its health permit back, Apple Dumplin’ will need to submit to another health department inspection and give health officials a written plan for the provision of food services that are consistent with county ordinances, all notices from the health department and the state’s COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.
A return of the restaurant’s health permit will also be subject to a $50 reinstatement fee.
The restaurant at 2014 N. High Cross Road, U has been in a dispute with county health officials since the first week of December, after its health permit was suspended for continuing to serve customers indoors in defiance of a state order currently banning indoor service at restaurants and bars to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If Apple Dumplin’ gets its health permit reinstated, it will be permitted, as are other restaurants, to serve only for carry-out, delivery or outdoors, which the state is currently allowing.
Jim Flaningam said after the hearing that he does plan to offer some carry-out service, but doesn't know when he will be permitted to do that.
When he is able to sell carry-out food, he said, he'll likely be operating under reduced hours that will include lunch and dinner only.
To date, the Champaign County Health Department and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, both staffed and operated by the same people, have suspended seven health permits at food and drink establishments in the county. One was reinstated and the rest have yet to go to a hearing or settlement.