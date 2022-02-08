UPDATED: 25 school districts keep mask rules in place, 14 go optional route following court ruling
At least for the time being, COVID face coverings are optional for students in 14 area school districts, as well as at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Twenty-five others — including the big three of Champaign, Urbana and Danville — are sticking with the same pandemic rules that schools across Illinois have had since the start of classes in August.
The split came in the days following Friday's ruling by a Sangamon County circuit judge, which limits school districts' ability to require masks and vaccinations and had superintendents statewide scrambling over the weekend to determine how it affects them.
Several students told me today that this was their best day of school in 2 years. There was a noticeable buzz and excitement to be at school today. 140+ kids have never experienced "normal" high school.— Mr. Steve Fiscus (@MrFiscus_TCHS) February 8, 2022
So much is gained in non-verbal communication.
"It is confusing," said DeLand-Weldon Superintendent Amanda Geary, whose district joined ALAH, Blue Ridge, Chrisman, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Gifford, Hoopeston Area, Mahomet-Seymour, Oakland, Prairieview-Ogden, Salt Fork, Shiloh and Tuscola in adopting mask-optional policies this week.
"I would agree and honestly, very frustrating," ALAH's Shannon Cheek added. "It's been frustrating and confusing for the past two-and-a-half years."
"Forty-eight hours is not enough time to figure this out," Unity Superintendent Andy Larson said.
For most area districts, the state-mandated masking rules that have been in place this school year remain so this week. But as new cases and positivity rates continue to fall, change could be coming soon, given the temporary restraining order issued Friday by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow.
In response to a series of lawsuits brought by Greenville attorney Tom DeVore on behalf of parents and teachers in nearly 170 districts statewide — including Gifford and Mahomet-Seymour locally — Grischow's order voided rules set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, including those regarding mandatory masking and quarantining and requiring testing or proof of vaccination for school staff.
Calling the ruling "misguided," Gov J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General asked for an expedited appeal, further complicating the decision-making process for superintendents.
Here's an overview of how area districts are responding to the court action:
ARCOLA
"This is definitely an ever-evolving situation," Superintendent Tom Mulligan told The News-Gazette.
Earlier Sunday, in a letter to district families, he wrote: "At this point, the Arcola School District will have NO change to the current plan and protocols as a result of Friday’s court ruling."
At this point, the Arcola School District will have NO change to the current plan and protocols as a result of Friday’s court ruling. For more information, click here: https://t.co/Xhw9wqVCuK— ArcolaCUSD306 (@ArcolaCUSD306) February 6, 2022
ARMSTRONG-ELLIS, ARMSTRONG HIGH
No changes, Superintendent Bill Mulvaney told The News-Gazette.
ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND
Masks are recommended but not required, Cheek told The News-Gazette, adding: "If you read the opinion of the judge in the case, it's very confusing and not surprising that many different interpretations of that opinion are being formed."
BEMENT
"Bement is going to continue to follow its current COVID practices and protocols," Interim Superintendent Sheila Greenwood told The News-Gazette. "We are aware of the court's ruling and we will be closely monitoring this as it moves to the appellate court level. We expect to see the appellate court rule on it on or before February 17th. At that time, we will review the findings."
BISMARCK HENNING
"For now," no changes, Superintendent Scott Watson told The News-Gazette.
BLUE RIDGE
"Although we are not named in the suit, we have decided to pause our mitigations while we await the circuit court decision," Superintendent Hillary Stanifer told The News-Gazette.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF PEORIA
Starting Tuesday, masks will be optional for students and staff at St. Thomas More after the Catholic Diocese of Peoria told schools Monday it was their call to make.
In a letter to schools, diocese Superintendent Sharon Weiss wrote: "We have successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the commitment, generosity and adaptability of our principals, teachers, pastors and the Office of Catholic Schools. We must remember that the unprecedented reality of living through a global pandemic presents many difficulties which we need to face together.
"To that end, it remains our fervent hope that all people continue to voluntarily receive the vaccines and boosters; make every effort to mitigate the spread of the virus by utilizing masks, observing social distancing, continuing to disinfect rooms, and following good health practices. We continue to pray for an end to this health crisis: for those who are caring for the sick; for those who are working in difficult situations; and for a true spirit of fraternity among all people."
CERRO GORDO
No changes, Superintendent Brett Robinson told The News-Gazette.
CHAMPAIGN
No changes, Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote in a Sunday letter to families: "Because Unit 4 was not one of the school districts named in the lawsuit, this order has no impact on our District's COVID-19 mitigation measures. We are aware that an appeal will be swiftly filed. An Appellate Court decision will likely come quickly (within 1-2 weeks) and will very likely provide a ruling that will have a broader and more definitive impact for public school districts in Illinois."
CHRISMAN
"Chrisman, as well as the rest of Edgar County, will be mask optional starting" Monday, Interim Superintendent Jim Acklin told The News-Gazette.
CISSNA PARK
"We are having a special board of education meeting on Wednesday evening at 6 to determine this," Superintendent Dan Hylbert told The News-Gazette Tuesday.
DANVILLE
A day after citing "confusion and lack of clarity around the recent Sangamon Court ruling" as the reason for using Monday as a remote learning day, Superintendent Alicia Geddis announced that classes will be back to in-person Tuesday. The same mask rules apply.
"We now know that because District 118 is NOT part of the Sangamon County lawsuit, this order has no impact" on Danville schools' mitigation measures, Geddis wrote in a Monday letter to families. "We will continue to enforce the mask mandate and COVID-19 mitigation protocols currently in place."
DeLAND-WELDON
"While we are continuing to monitor the status of the case, in light of the court’s TRO, we have determined that the least disruptive approach is to temporarily suspend enforcement of the mask mandate and exclusion for asymptomatic close contacts for all District students," Geary said via email, adding: "Please note that masking on school buses is still required by the CDC order and students must continue to wear masks while on district transportation.
"Importantly," she added, "this decision is temporary and subject to change. If a stay of the TRO is granted or the ruling is reversed on appeal, we will immediately resume enforcement of the COVID-19 requirements for all students."
FISHER
"This continues to be a very challenging time," Superintendent Barb Thompson told The News-Gazette. Her district "is not named in the current lawsuit, but is named in an identical lawsuit in the same court. We are highly recommending masks at this point, but we are very aware that the court's process will likely have many twists and turns."
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
No changes, Superintendent Jean Neal told The News-Gazette.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Masks are now optional, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell told The News-Gazette, adding: "The management and facilitation of this school year has been constantly in flux due to the ever-changing challenges on the health, legal, political and practical front. Each district has to weigh the impacts of each of those variables and make adjustments. It is so hard. The best advice I can give is to recognize and empathize with the fact we are not all the same, but we are in this together for kids."
GCMS was among the first districts to announce a change in policy, with Darnell writing in a Saturday letter to families: "Effective immediately we will change to a mask optional policy for students and staff, cease close contact exclusions, and cease mandatory vaccination or testing for staff. Note: Federal Law requires masks on buses that will not change.
Judge Issues Ruling on School Masks and Quarantine Requirements https://t.co/Zz2DxjJH76 pic.twitter.com/BvY2xmzUUY— GCMS School District (@GCMSUnit5) February 5, 2022
"GCMS has taken a position throughout the pandemic to emphasize support of our human resources, specifically our staff, families, and most importantly our students," Darnell's letter went on to say. "Every decision has been driven by keeping our kids in school, following the law, and minimizing risk. We recognize and appreciate that the manner in which this has occurred has not been universally supported, or effective, but our intentions were always pure.
"Please be aware that the evolution of this circumstance is not complete, the Court's decision has already been challenged and we will be responsive to further evolutions as deemed appropriate.
"I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances. I also encourage everyone to be tolerant and empathetic to others' choices. We are not all the same, but we are in this together.
"Despite the challenges of the last two years I have stood firm on the premise that we are all, even when we disagree, advocating for our kids and that continues."
GIFFORD
"Gifford was part of the lawsuit. We will follow the court order and be mask optional until further notice," Superintendent Jay Smith told The News-Gazette.
HERITAGE
No changes, Superintendent Tom Davis announced, at least not "until further clarification and final rulings are posted."
"This means wearing of masks at school and school events and on all district transportation including buses, cars, and activity vans," Davis said. "Visitors to school are also required to wear masks within the building(s). Contact tracing will continue for known exposures and Binax testing with parent consent will still be available.
Heritage District Legal Guidance Communication for COVID-19 Lawsuit TRO Friday February 4, 2022 https://t.co/ZJ8sAPLtEG pic.twitter.com/d7zd14X9qo— Heritage Schools (@Heritage_CUSD8) February 6, 2022
"As of this posting Sunday afternoon, I have just completed a Zoom conference call with the Illinois Association of School Administrators and contacts with schools from the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education and Regional Superintendent Gary Lewis. Heritage has received legal guidance from the school attorney, Brian Braun of Miller, Tracy, Braun & Assoc. of Monticello, and PSIC, which is the district’s insurance company. The guidance provided is summarized below and indicates that Heritage district will continue the mitigations in place until further clarification and final rulings. Circumstances may change at any time and everyone’s understanding is appreciated."
Davis' summary included "important legal points communicated to districts" on Sunday:
- This is a temporary restraining order, which is by its very definition “temporary”, and is not a final disposition of the issues. This ruling temporarily enjoins the actions of the parties, but it is not a permanent injunction and is not necessarily a reflection of the final merits of the case.
- The state will be filing a motion for a stay on Monday that is expect to be granted. The state appeal, if successful, would likely dissolve the TRO and restore the named parties to their same position before the TRO.
- The order only applies, by its terms, to named plaintiffs against named defendants. For those school districts who are not a party to the action, this order does not apply, and if a person asserts the order, the order does not technically apply to a non-named plaintiff or a non-named defendant.
- Until a school is subject to an enforcement order, and until a plaintiff files such a challenge, a school is at least technically permitted to enforce the mandates of its own volition in coordination with its local health department. In Heritage’s case, that is the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
- The State is seeking an emergency stay both with the Circuit Court and the 4th District Appellate Court, and the State and schools who are defendants will file to appeal the TRO on an expedited timeline, which will likely mean an order from the Appellate Court within less than two weeks with the date of February 16th/17th being communicated as the decision dates targeted.
- IHSA and IESA sports rules were not the subject of the litigation, and schools remain subject to those rules in order to have sanctioned contests.
HOOPESTON AREA
"Unmasked students will be offered a mask upon entry" but "we will not exclude students who are unmasked during this time," Superintendent Robert Richardson wrote in a letter to families.
LUDLOW
No changes, Superintendent Jeff Graham told The News-Gazette.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Masks are now recommended but optional district-wide, "with the knowledge that there is likely an appeal of this decision coming in the next two weeks," Superintendent Lindsey Hall told The News-Gazette Monday. "My board will cross that bridge when that happens."
Hall broke the news to district families in a weekend letter, writing: "Our school district was named in this lawsuit. In light of this order, the District is able to shift to masks being recommended, but not required, which is what the Board of Education originally voted to do back in July of 2021.
"The order issued by the Judge is being appealed to the appellate court," Hall's letter went on to say, "and we will be required to reassess the mask optional policy if the ruling is stayed or reversed. We will be in communication if changes are required."
MILFORD
"Still sifting through it all," Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer told The News-Gazette. So for now, no changes.
MONTICELLO
No changes, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told The News-Gazette, adding: "Monticello Schools was not named in the lawsuit so the ruling does not specifically include us. Because of the appeal that has been filed and to avoid the potential confusion of switching back and forth between required and optional masking we are enforcing status quo mandates and awaiting the result of the appeal."
OAKLAND
Masks are recommended but not required, Superintendent Lance Landeck told The News-Gazette.
OAKWOOD
No changes, Superintendent Larry Maynard told The News-Gazette. He shared a letter sent to district families that noted: "The Oakwood School District was not subject to the lawsuit, but we are aware of the ruling, and we are monitoring the situation daily. Due to the fact that we have not been in school since last Tuesday, we have not had the opportunity to have important discussions with the school board, administrative team, and our staff. We ask for your continued patience as we develop a plan. Until then, procedures will remain the same."
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
No changes for now, the PBL school board decided after spending "a large portion of this past weekend" consulting with legal counsel.
"Whether the (TRO) is stayed or remains in effect pending appeal, it appears likely that the governor, ISBE and IDPH will be making changes to their directives," the board wrote in a letter to district families Monday afternoon. The PBL board and administrators "will review any such modifications in consultation with legal counsel and respond accordingly consistent with the primary goals of student safety and in-person attendance."
PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN
"PVO has moved to mask optional starting today," Superintendent Jeff Isenhower told The News-Gazette. "It was not a decision that was taken lightly."
Letter regarding 2/4/22 TRO. https://t.co/eOaltg58tB— Rantoul City Schools 137 (@Rantoul_137) February 7, 2022
RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS
No changes, Superintendent Scott Woods told The News-Gazette.
Woods also shared a letter sent earlier Sunday to district families. It read:
"I write to ask for your patience and understanding as our district navigates the latest changes to the COVID-19 guidance and rules for Illinois schools. On Friday, an Illinois judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by more than 700 parents across the state that challenged state-mandated COVID-19 mitigations.
"Because RCS was not one of the school districts named in the lawsuit, the judge’s order has no impact on our COVID-19 mitigation measures. We are aware that an appeal will be filed soon. An Appellate Court decision will likely come within 1-2 weeks and will very likely provide a ruling that will have a broader and more definitive impact for RCS.
"Our existing COVID-19 mitigation measures will continue to be in place at this time."
RANTOUL HIGH
"We are going to follow the same protocols that we have followed all year," Superintendent Scott Amerio told The News-Gazette.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH
No changes, Superintendent Brian Brooks told The News-Gazette: "We are staying with the mask mandate on Monday since our school district was not one of the districts who were named in the lawsuit, before we potentially make any changes. We are asking our people for a little more time so that we can get more answers from the Court's decision on Friday as it expectedly gets appealed tomorrow morning."
ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL
No changes, Superintendent Todd Pence told The News-Gazette: "We are staying with the status quo until we see what the appellate court hears the appeal."
SALT FORK
"Salt Fork is mask optional, effective immediately," Superintendent Phil Cox told The News-Gazette.
SHILOH
Masks are now optional, Superintendent Allen Hall told The News-Gazette
SULLIVAN
The district is in wait-and-see mode, Superintendent Ted Walk told The News-Gazette: "We are awaiting clarification before adopting any official policies."
THOMASBORO
No changes, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur told The News-Gazette.
TUSCOLA
Masks are recommended but not required, Superintendent Gary Alexander told The News-Gazette, adding: "The recent TRO has brought many questions for school districts and parents. Tuscola CUSD 301 is looking at the TRO and working with our legal counsel to try and decipher the impact on our school district. At this time, we are waiting for the appellate court decision. Until then, we will continue to recommend masks be worn."
UNITY
No changes, Larson said, adding: "We want kids here. We want them in classrooms but not being named in the lawsuit — Unit 7, that is — nothing has changed for us. We are not ready to make a knee-jerk decision based on one court ruling an hour-and-a-half away from us, regardless of what social media brings to the table."
URBANA
No changes, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum told The News-Gazette, adding: "Until we have more information regarding the appellate court's next move, we are maintaining our current practices."
Ivory-Tatum shared a letter she sent to district families Sunday. It read:
"On Friday afternoon, an Illinois circuit court issued a temporary restraining order enjoining the State from enforcing the Governor's executive orders and IDPH and ISBE emergency regulations requiring masks for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors and requiring mandatory vaccinations or COVID-19 testing for school employees. The order also enjoined the named school defendants from enforcing IDPH and ISBE emergency regulations. Approximately 150 of Illinois' 840 school districts and about 700 parents are parties to the consolidated lawsuit.
"Urbana School District #116 was not a named defendant in this lawsuit. The order issued by the judge is being appealed to the appellate court, and a decision will be made within the next two weeks or sooner. The State has also requested the judge and will be asking the appellate court to stay the order. The appellate court could rule on the State's motion to stay the order in a matter of a few days. As an unnamed defendant, during this time period, USD116 will continue to enforce our Board policy requiring masks (approved August 2020) and the COVID-19 mitigation measures bargained with our union in our most recent Memorandum of Agreement.
"In summary, to limit the health and safety risk to our school community and minimize any disruptions to our learning environment, USD116 will continue to enforce masks, our current procedures for excluding close contacts, and requirements for staff testing.
"Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and staff. While it has been a challenging year, we will continue to push forward to remain Safer Together. As this case is clarified through the courts, we will communicate and share updates as needed."
VILLA GROVE
No changes, Superintendent Carol Munson told The News-Gazette.
WESTVILLE
"Our board of education has been committed to safely returning school to pre-pandemic conditions as quickly as possible," Superintendent Seth Miller wrote in a letter to district families.
But that won't happen yet, he added: "Our students and staff have not been in our buildings since (Tuesday) due to the inclement weather. In order to put together a plan that our teachers, bus drivers and staff can safely carry out, we need a little more time to help unpack what the impact of the Sangamon County ruling will be, even as the case awaits appeal."
My administration is taking swift action to appeal an order preventing school safety measures amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ydp2ykygnL— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 5, 2022